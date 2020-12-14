50 years ago
• Three Verona teens were charged with aggravated battery for beating up a rock musician at the Zephyr truck stop.
The incident started when one of the teens pulled the long hair of one of the members of the band and was kicked out by the owner. Later, the teens went to the motel where the musician was staying and beat him in the head before dragging him in the gravel with their car.
• Verona postal workers made the first contact in the arrest of three men in an international drug smuggling scheme.
The scheme involved 25 packages mailed from Mexico to 12 post offices in southwestern Wisconsin, and it was discovered after postal workers in Ridgeway inadvertently opened a package with a smudged address and discovered marijuana.
• The school board voted to stop authorizing the annual class trip to Chicago on the recommendation of principal Lloyd Hornbacher.
Hornbacher said in addition to increasing problems finding chaperones and stopping kids from drinking, many of the reasons for the trip, such as seeing movies not available in Madison, had become obsolete. He also pointed out requests to see controversial shows such as “Hair” put administrators in a bind and should be left up to parents.
• The village discussed a proposal to establish alternate-side calendar parking on a trial basis, rather than the current no-parking rules on streets. Trustees agreed that parking was becoming more and more difficult for some families, as multiple cars were becoming more commonplace.
• The Verona Jaycees dedicated a set of tennis courts to the city. The village paid for the blacktop, the school board paid for the nets and fencing and the Jaycees graded the area, filled it with gravel and donated all the labor and other materials.
• The village’s extraterritorial zoning committee reluctantly turned down a request to create a sales and repair business off County Highway PB near Horseshoe Bend because of overwhelming resistance from residents in the area who were concerned it would open the door to further commercial zoning in the predominantly agricultural area.
• Hundreds of fans stormed the field after the football team captured its first conference championship in 15 years, defeating the previous year’s champs, Waterloo, 26-22 to tie the Warriors for first in the Capitol Conference.
• A new Mobil station began operation at the site of the former Eagle’s Nest. It had been planned to open a couple of months earlier but had been delayed by a labor strike.
40 years ago
• The new City Hall was dedicated after several months of construction and a whole lot of debate over how big and expensive it should be.
It was not fully operational in time for the big presidential election, however, which was held at the current facility at the Carnes property.
• A group of town residents complained to the town about conditions at the city-owned Fireman’s Park beach.
The complaints centered on the swimming experience, noted that there had been dogs, motorcycles and even horses on the beach at times, as well as broken glass and neglected trash. They hoped the town would contribute to improving conditions, and the town said it would bring up the problems at the city’s Park Board meeting.
• After a long wait, partly due to the breakup of the telephone companies’ monopolies, the Verona Cable TV Company announced it would begin installing the system within a month.
• Verona Press editor and city government reporter Henry Schroeder reported his own accidental catnap at a Common Council meeting, which he attributed to the council “nitpicking” over details of routine items.
30 years ago
• The Verona Area High School football team was allowed to go to the state playoffs despite having inadvertently played an ineligible player.
The player, who was used sparingly on special teams, had been allowed to attend the school when his mother used a false address and phone number on applications.
School and district officials had immediately reported the violation, but they were still surprised by the ruling, since the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s rules were generally specific and unwavering.
Unfortunately for the Indians, their stay was short, losing in the first round.
• The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce held a “Three Star Weekend” to celebrate Homecoming, Hospitality Days and the opening of North Main Street. The event included the crowning of the “Nostalgic Court of 1990,” Verona teachers with hundreds of years of experience among them.
North Main Street had been closed for several months for reconstruction and was not technically open – having barricades up at the street intersections – when the celebration was held.
• The city decided against a proposal to pay $20,000 a year to provide a part-time worker for the chamber to direct functions and write grant applications. Mayor Bob Kasieta supported the plan, but the council voted 8-0 against it.
Eventually the city provided $10,000 a year for several years to assist, and now the chamber has a full-time director.
• The city hired a consultant to come up with a plan for expanding its wastewater treatment capability, either by expanding its plant or hooking up to the metropolitan area.
The city, which had to make a decision quickly with growth overtaking its capacity, eventually chose the latter option.
• The boys cross country team finished second at the state meet, and the girls finished fourth. Those finishes were actually a slight disappointment, as both were ranked No. 1 in the state.
• As part of a new Community Education program in the Verona Area School District, area senior citizens got special ID cards that allowed them to get into school-sponsored events for free.
• The Fitchrona Falcons Mighty Mite youth football team finished undefeated for the second season in a row.
• A local effort headed by a pair of soldiers’ mothers sent 2,000 cookies overseas to veterans in the Persian Gulf.
20 years ago
• The community held a parade to honor Neil Walker, who returned home after winning a gold medal and a silver medal in the Summer Olympics.
Walker signed autographs and received a key to the city after attending an assembly at the high school in his honor.
• The state Department of Transportation decided to hold off on the auction of almost 100 acres of land southwest of the city that had been purchased years earlier for the creation of the U.S. Hwy. 18-151 bypass.
The town had asked for extra time so that it could consider buying the land itself to ensure conservation of the land and possibly install a bike trail from the Military Ridge State Trail to the Badger State Trail. The DOT had originally said it would be “politically impossible” to delay the sale, but the town sought help from local politicians.
The land includes the Stewart’s Woods parcel, which the school district purchased in 2017 to pair with the new high school.
• The city approved the plat for the controversial Kettle Woods subdivision, surrounding the new Country View Elementary School. It featured narrow streets – to preserve trees – with “mountable” curbs that were not universally appreciated.
• The fire district approved the addition of three new half-time positions – two fire prevention inspectors and an office person – for the still all-volunteer department.
• The girls tennis team qualified for the first appearance at state by any tennis team in school history. Its four individual entrants all lost in the first or second rounds, however, and the team failed to win a match the next week.
• The city approved the purchase of land on South Main Street that is now known as Hometown Junction. Proponents of the purchase said controlling the parcel was central to any future redevelopment of downtown.
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church launched a new church in the Town of Verona, purchasing 13 acres on County Highway PD.
• The county, with the help of the fledgling Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, began construction of trout habitat enhancements on the West Branch of the Sugar River.
• Erickson Chevrolet was burglarized for the third time in three months, losing several televisions and audio equipment from vans that were pried open.
10 years ago
• A Verona Area School District committee delivered a presentation on a potential 4-year-old kindergarten program, telling the school board kids would benefit academically.
The school board approved the program the following month, and it remains a fixture in the district.
• The Verona Area Food Pantry began discussing and looking for help on how it could expand its offerings, starting with the formation of a nonprofit, the Verona Area Needs Network.
That nonprofit changed its name to Badger Prairie Needs Network as it moved into its new home, the former Badger Prairie Health Care Center administration building, in 2015.
• The installation of refrigerator-sized utility boxes for a TDS fiber-optic project prompted a flood of complaints to the city and an exploration of city regulations. It led to the city and company working more closely together on future installations.
• Verona Area High School tennis players Andrew Argall, Kaitlin Hackbarth and Adam Boomgarden traveled to the USTA Jr. Team Tennis National Championships in Surprise, Arizona. The three were members of the Nakoma Black club team.
• The Verona football team lost its first-round playoff game, a 30-13 drubbing at the hands of No. 3 Waukesha West. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association admitted hours before the game that it had made a mistake and should have given Verona a seed and a home game in the first round.
• Enrollment in Verona schools increased by 197 students, the largest jump in several years, to 4,889.
• The Verona Public Library installed an RFID system that would eventually allow people to return books onto a conveyor belt that now sorts them, saving many hours of staff time.
• The City of Verona reluctantly signed on to the DaneCom Light emergency communications system, which required municipalities to pay proportional amounts of the $825,000 operations budget for the $18 million system.
• The city enacted new fencing regulations that included allowing 4-foot transparent fences, rather than 3-foot ones, in front and side yards, requiring Invisible Fence type pet containment systems to be within property lines and creating a permit fee for electronic fences.
• Four Winds Manor resident Marian McCormick turned 105 years old. The Social Security Administration reported she was one of 11 Dane County residents aged 103 or older.
• A 60 mph windstorm knocked out trees and caused many other small problems, including blowing a car into a stormwater pond near the Kwik Trip at County Hwys. PB and M.
• A fire burned much of Bavaria Sausage Company on Nesbitt Road, just across the street from the Town of Verona. It would reopen the following year.
• Nathan Strutz became the new pastor at the then 12 year old Resurrection Lutheran Church. He remains the lead pastor there.
• Wisconsin First Lady Jessica Doyle honored Country View Elementary School first-grader Jessica Gruber in her class for winning the Where in the World is Jessica Doyle geography game.