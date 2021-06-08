50 years ago
50 years ago
• The village decided to close its municipal dump after it became clear it had been operating without a valid state permit.
It began hauling to Oregon, where the company it was working with offered no-fee disposal.
• The Hartland-Verona Gravel Co. proposed to the Town Board a bowling alley, restaurant and swimming beach off a lake south of the village that had once been a quarry.
Those plans never materialized, though there is a recreational area there, at Locust and County Highway M.
• The Village Board denied a carryout liquor license to the Verona Milk Depot, a new convenience store on West Verona Avenue. Objections mostly centered on the $10 cost of a carryout license and competitive issues.
It came back to the board three months later, after the village clarified its ordinances and passed.
• Alva Miller, the widow of Miller’s Supermarket founder William Miller, died at age 74. A sign above the door to the grocery store’s office still says “Alva’s Office.”
• Verona postmaster Boyd Gentz began his retirement after 37 years at the Verona Post Office.
• The school board unanimously passed a resolution opposing the state’s plan to spend $19 million funding parochial and private schools.
40 years ago
• The convoluted cable television saga that had frustrated city residents for two years got stranger when the company that was originally the chosen franchise got an unexpected waiver from the FCC and began racing the second franchise winner to string cable on poles around the city.
Not only that, Verona Cable, which put out 10 miles of cable just a few hours after getting the waiver, neglected to take out a building permit, one of 18 violations of the franchise agreement that angered the Common Council.
Viking Cable representatives claimed Verona Cable beat them to the punch because Wisconsin Power and Light had not yet let them use the poles.
The council voted 7-1 to make Verona Cable remove the wires and 8-0 to require building permits and permission from WPL and set a June hearing to determine whether to revoke the franchise.
• With negotiations at a standstill for months and the deadline approaching, the school board and teachers’ union decided to hire outside professional negotiators rather than go to arbitration.
The source of the dispute was over the meaning of proposed language in the contract, specifically whether a union bargaining committee could be someone other than a teacher.
30 years ago
• The Verona school board discussed multiculturalism after a teacher urged the district to hire more minority teachers, reflecting the growth in minority students of late.
The board and administration claimed that the district had been actively searching for minority teachers and that it was just as important to teach with a multicultural emphasis.
• The state Department of Natural Resources began building an extension to the Military Ridge State Trail to Madison.
At that time, the trail ended at County Highway PB, where the park-and-ride lot is now. The new link would bring it to Fitchrona Road, and the final link was planned for 1995 or 1996, coinciding with the Verona bypass.
• Mayor Bob Kasieta wrote a letter to the county executive urging the county not to build a 400-bed jail facility east of the city on U.S. 18-151.
A state commission had already backed Phelps’ plan to build it at Oakhill Correctional Facility, but the County Board had yet to vote.
• In commemoration of the 25-year-anniversary of being named Hometown USA by a group of soldiers in Vietnam and of the many returning soldiers from the Gulf War, the Hometown USA Festival took on a theme of “Coming Home from Around the World.”
• The Common Council held a spirited discussion about the possibility of road noise in East View Heights after it learned of the state’s proposed path for the U.S. 18-151 bypass, to be built in 1994.
• Verona senior Jason Schuetz signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball for South Dakota State University. Schuetz was a three-time all-conference selection.
• Stephen Dinauer, a 1982 Verona High School graduate, returned from Operation Desert Storm after serving with a Marine battalion.
• Construction began on the new Verona Middle School, with a plan to open in January.
• The Kamm Bowl was robbed by at least one person wielding a pool cue. A bartender was tied up after being struck from behind at least three times and knocked unconscious.
• The Chamber of Commerce erected a promotional kiosk near the bike trail. The city would later purchase more of that land and build the Hometown Junction shelter and veterans memorial.
20 years ago
• Town officials complained that the city ignored their wishes when it decided to build a $1 million, 10,800-square-foot senior center.
The city had argued for a couple of months over the cost of the building, but the town, on a limited budget, didn’t want to be part of such an expansive project. At the time, the two entities shared a commission and split costs on senior services. They have since had a split on most aspects.
• Rumors of a planned fight at Verona Area High School fizzled out but made for a scary day for some people. It kept school and law enforcement officials on high alert.
• Randy and Diane Wixson opened a gift shop called Mystiques on South Main Street. It later moved to Franklin Street and closed in 2010.
• The school board voted to move back the start time for Core Knowledge Charter School, with the move expected to save about $40,000 in building usage costs.
10 years ago
• An agreement between Dane County and the City of Verona paved the way for a $250,000 fix of a pothole-ridden portion of North Main Street.
As with most county agreements of that nature, it resulted in the county turning over maintenance of that stretch of road to the city.
• The city erected a Welcome to Verona sign on County Hwy. PB near County Hwy. M.
The ornate wooden sign, paid for by Verona Community Betterment, which had for many years run the Hometown Days festival, is one of four in the city.
• The city added 3,567 residents in the 2010 U.S. Census, a 50.6% growth rate that topped cities in Dane County. The Town of Verona dropped almost 10%.
• St. Vincent de Paul proposed moving into the former Erickson Chevrolet dealership on West Verona Ave. It took the spot later that year and remains there.
• Neighborhood volunteers helped build a playground at Scenic Ridge Park. It was the second such effort the city had undertaken, with the volunteer labor allowing for a more extensive playground.
• Verona Area High School senior Macy Sarbacker was selected as Dane County’s Fairest of the Fair, meaning she would spend the next year promoting the event.
• Steve Penne succeeded Stephanie Edwards as Savanna Oaks Middle School’s principal.
• Verona firefighters burned a home on White Crossing Road as part of a training exercise.
• A group of about 50 sixth-grade students helped clear brush along the Ice Age Trail.
– Jim Ferolie