50 years ago
• The Dane County Regional Planning Commission held a community meeting in Verona to find out the concerns and problems of residents in this part of the county.
It also involved the Dane County Social Planning Agency, meaning between the two, the discussion was open to community growth, transportation, housing, water and sewer, the environment, unemployment, juvenile delinquency, day care and all sorts of similar regional issues.
Residents agreed they wanted Verona to stay separate from Madison, and they expressed concerns about the increasing assessments on farmland, school building and enrollment planning, aesthetics, waste disposal and recycling, recreational facilities and the need to protect open space.
Some people hoped the village would remain the same size in the next decade, others hoped it would grow considerably. One said he would like to see a village of 7,500 eventually. The city’s population is now over 12,000.
• Parents heard a report on a new style of grading that eliminated D’s and F’s in favor of “incomplete” grades. The concept, called “Schools without Failure,” was aimed at removing the fear of failing that held some students back.
• The village began sending notices to property owners that it would put sidewalks on Paoli Street, and the city attorney noted that condemnation powers were available if anyone refused.
• Three days before the arrival of spring, the area was blanketed by a 14-inch snowstorm. It destroyed the awning on Blizard’s Western Auto, sealing off the front entrance until members of the Verona Snowmobile Club were able to remove it.
• Seventh-grade classes released weather balloons bearing postcards as part of a science project to see how far they would travel. One went as far as Hinsdale, Ill. In the past, the balloons had traveled as far as Canada.
• Kamm Ann Bowl (now known as Wildcat Lanes) completed an expansion on the north end of the building to increase its kitchen capacity.
• Northern Illinois Leasing Corporation opened in the new industrial park.
40 years ago
• Mayor Bill Pechan filed a complaint charging a police officer with harassment relating to an incident involving Pechan’s son. Pechan claimed other complaints of police brutality had come to his attention before the incident with his son, but he had not forwarded them to the Police and Fire Commission for fear of retaliation.
The officer, Robert Schuyler, claimed Pechan’s son was loud and unruly after blowing through two stop signs and bumped him with an elbow before he and another officer pinned the 20-year-old and pushed a baton against his neck. Later, they said, they had to wrestle him to the ground to keep him from fleeing the station.
Chief Ed Moffett and the commission cleared the officer two months later.
• The city approved $1.5 million in tax-increment financing for the Cross Country Heights development on the north side of the city. The money was entirely devoted to sewer, water and street improvements in the area, which was challenged by a steep hill.
• After 34 years, Earl Blizard sold his pump repair business to Marty Bethke, a former industrial arts teacher who had worked with Blizard for three years.
The new business was originally expected to operate under the Blizard name, and Blizard continued running his store on Main Street. The pump business became known as Bethke Judd Pumps and Plumbing and later just Judd Pumps and Plumbing. It has since moved to Barneveld, and Blizard’s store is gone.
• The town’s Plan Commission recommended that the Dane County Regional Planning Commission deny the city’s request to develop the area known now as the Military Ridge neighborhood.
The 80 acres on the Graf- Olday property, they said, were outside the city’s urban service area, and the commission felt the city had enough area available to provide for growth until 2000.
• Former village president and Town Board chair Ole Week died at 77.
• The city held an election forum with Jonathan Barry and Roderick Matthews, candidates for the Dane County executive post being vacated by George Reinke.
• The official 1980 population estimate from the U.S. Census put Verona at 3,325, up 42 percent from the 2,334 in 1970. Housing units increased from 717 to 1,214 in that period.
30 years ago
• Despite the addition of a new elementary school north of Highway 18-151, the new district boundaries forced 90 students to cross that road on the way to school.
Police argued that walking to the new school would be even more dangerous because of the lack of sidewalks. Coincidentally, that same month, a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car on East Verona Avenue.
• In two separate votes, the Plan Commission held off on approving a 77-lot housing development – what is now known as Westridge – because of a lack of access to Highway 18-151 (West Verona Avenue).
Mayor Bob Kasieta cited the limited access to East View Heights as the reason for caution. Another concern was the city’s capacity to handle the sewer services. The Common Council also held up two annexation requests on the southeast side of the city while it waited to get hooked up to the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.
• Two county committees voted to consider locating a minimum-security jail near Badger Prairie Health Care Center.
Verona was considered a “darkhorse” candidate, and the idea got strong opposition when the county held a meeting in Verona about it. The jail ended up going to Oakhill Correctional Institute in Fitchburg.
• About 35 business owners attended a meeting with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to figure out how to cope with the upcoming widening of Verona Avenue at Main Street.
• The girls basketball team fell 10 points short of advancing to the state tournament, losing to Prairie du Chien in the sectional finals.
20 years ago
• The city began planning for a 10,000-square-foot senior center to replace the 1,800-square-foot area in the lower level of Sugar Creek Apartments, and it quickly became a controversy.
Ald. Brad Stiner explained that the $1 million project was necessary because the current center was getting squeezed and the senior population was expected to double over the next 20 years. But within a few weeks, it grew to more than $1.1 million, and some on the Common Council insisted that it should stay within the original budget.
• The city began working on a long-planned project to redo the intersection of North Main Street and Cross Country Road.
The project involved widening both roads, installing a traffic light, sidewalks and bike paths. The city would end up being responsible for $400,000 of the $2.4 million project because state and federal funding became available for projects that had already been designed and would be completed by the end of the year.
• The Verona Area school board vowed to become active in fighting some provisions of Gov. Scott McCallum’s proposed budget, which included several policy changes and cuts. One of the concerns was a Department of Administration- run panel overseeing education.
The board supported a total of 13 Wisconsin Association of School Boards positions either opposing the budget proposal or asking for more action.
• Verona freshman Brooke Freischmidt claimed the all- around state gymnastics title, defeating a Middleton gymnast she had been competing against since the two were little. Her state title in open floor and fourth-place finish in balance beam vaulted her to the all-around championship.
• Seven years after first attempting to build in Verona, McDonald’s fought to find a place on East Verona Avenue a bit further east. Four alders publicly declared they would oppose the restaurant coming here, but the developers delayed their proposal until the election brought new members to the council, and after some debate, the restaurant eventually squeaked in.
• The City of Madison announced plans to upgrade the intersection of County Highway M and Midtown Road and assess area residents for the improvements. That rankled the Town Board, but city planners said they would look at ways to exclude current homeowners from the assessment.
• The city got new banners all over downtown. The purple and gold signs said “Downtown Verona” and featured the image of a bright sun.
• Casey Dudley was hired as the city’s new director of recreation, a post he holds today.
10 years ago
• An attempt to fire Town of Verona administrator Rose Johnson by eliminating the position failed despite a 3-2 vote in favor because it was determined to be an illegal motion, coming out of a supervisor’s report, rather than a properly noticed agenda item.
Sup. Josh Klein, who made the motion, said he had tried to get the item onto the agenda but Town Chair Dave Combs would not allow it. It did not come back up again, as Klein’s term ended in April and he did not seek re-election.
The other two supervisors who voted in favor were Klein’s wife and his next-door neighbor, Gregg Miller.
• About 200 people attended a community forum at the Verona Area High School’s Performing Arts Center to discuss the potential local impact of state budget cuts.
The forum, which featured a seven-member panel of school, municipal and county officials, was organized by business owner Erika Hotchkiss – who would the following year become a county supervisor.
• The city suspended the liquor license of Avanti Italian Restaurant for the actions of its owner, Mike Fornetti, reducing the 90-day penalty to 10 days when he turned over operations to his ex-wife and her family.
Verona police had requested a hearing to possibly remove the license after claiming he had repeatedly run afoul of liquor laws, mostly with personal after hours activity.
• While Verona teachers offered unusual concessions such as wage freezes and pension contributions to keep their jobs amid a global recession and the proposed Act 10 legislation, the school district estimated its budget might be $1 million short.
The eventual one-year agreement, which allowed the teachers’ union to keep collective bargaining for the duration of the contract, prevented those cuts.
• The city decided not to change the Ironman route away from North Main Street after the Public Safety committee fielded dozens of phone calls and emails and 15 people in attendance at its meeting. Alders said they couldn’t justify the change without knowing it would be better.
• Country musician Michael Peterson, who made a big splash nationally in the 1990s, performed in Verona to benefit Badger Honor Flight.
• The high school theater arts group performed a murder-mystery play, “Murther!” written by student Jacob Turner.
• Mari Schroeder finished fourth at the state gymnastics competition on the balance beam to help the Verona/Madison Edgewood team take eighth overall.
• The city rezoned a North Main Street parcel across from Badger Ridge Middle School to commercial, with the owner suggesting a coffee shop or similar business and apartments in its place. The property has remained unchanged, with a single family home still there.
• Bavaria Sausage reopened five months after a devastating fire, with damages estimated at $1 million.
• The city approved a 25% increase in water rates.