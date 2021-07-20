50 years ago
• Three people, including two Verona residents, were killed in a brutal car accident at County Highways M and PD.
One of the men killed, 32 year old Richard Kuhlen, was a former Verona High School teacher. Another was an 18 year old from Blanchardville who had failed to stop at a stop sign. Two others in the 18 year old’s car were injured.
It was the worst accident in Dane County in more than two years.
• Firefighters burned down the old Nesbitt farmhouse to make way for a new home.
The house had reportedly been one of the oldest homes in Dane County, a former inn during the Civil War. Many people showed up thinking it was an accidental fire.
• The Town Board agreed to post warning signs for pedestrians and bicyclists on Cross Country Road but could not post a speed limit sign as requested by a resident because, they said, it had to be approved by the State Highway Commission.
The next month, a petition signed by 55 residents persuaded the board to request a speed study.
• A burglar stole 23 high-powered rifles from the Verona Coast to Coast store, valued at $1,700.
40 years ago
• City administrator Robert Pugh announced his resignation effective Sept. 1, making him the fourth administrator to leave or be fired in less than three years and the fourth in five years.
Along with a Page 16 news story, the Press published an editorial suggesting the city should consider hiring someone older and more established in the area or a younger, inexpensive student rather than someone from outside the area with a “high level of education.”
Pugh, 33, told the Press he planned to go into the private sector back at his home in California. The city eventually decided to replace the position with a part-time comptroller and shift duties to other staff.
• Verona Cable Co. complied with the city’s demands to restart work on stringing cables for television service.
Verona Cable had originally won the franchise rights about two years earlier, but the city gave up waiting for a federal waiver and awarded a second franchise. Before the second franchise could begin work, Verona Cable got the waiver and put up wires without gaining city permits or a contract with the utility pole owners. Angry alders ordered the company to take down its lines and start over the right way.
Throughout the process, the second franchise, Viking Cable, also began laying cables and residents complained about both companies.
• A proposed zoning ordinance drew complaints from about 50 people, most of them business owners and operators.
The main change was formalizing plans the city had been pushing for years of moving highway zoning out of the central business district, which would be mostly residential. However, some of the parking requirements and restrictions upset current business owners.
• The town opened a new bridge on Valley Road that replaced one built in 1907.
30 years ago
• A committee began considering whether the “Indian” nickname of the Verona Area High School athletic teams should be changed.
The movement came from a recommendation by a previous “action plan” committee charged with improving and promoting student diversity. Before the new committee was even formed, the Press received several letters defending the nickname, which has since been changed to “Wildcats.”
• The council voted to spend more than $50,000 to upgrade its water treatment plant, allowing it to handle more growth.
The move only accommodated about 800 more residents, however, and was seen as a stopgap measure. Several years later, the city began sending all of its wastewater to the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.
• After four roll call votes and extended debate, the city agreed on a redistricting plan that moved two alders into different districts.
Mayor Bob Kasieta protested the plan, saying it is difficult enough to get dedicated council members without kicking them out of office. However, with a 61 percent increase in population over the 10 years before, some moving was necessary and staff indicated the plan had the cleanest division of properties possible.
• An analysis of tax rates in the Press showed total net rates of $28.22 per $1,000 of equalized value, significantly below the statewide average of $31.61. Verona Area School District taxes of $17.39 were right in the middle, and city taxes of $6.69 were on the low side, at 128th of 188 cities and villages.
Last year’s total tax rate (before credits) in the City of Verona was $20.74, including $11.87 from the school district and $4.85 from the city.
• A Stoner Prairie fifth-grader took part in a national invention competition after winning state and regional titles for his Doggie Doo Disposal System.
The large plastic container, buried underground, mixed dog droppings with water and lime and filtered it into the soil. It was conceived as a 4-H project. Dan Berger and his parents traveled to Washington D.C. for the competition.
• The city began widening the West Verona Avenue-Main Street intersection with the demolition of Suburban Motors on the northeast corner.
• The city approved the construction of Westridge Estates, an 80-home development on the west side of the city with homes priced from $80,000 to $200,000.
20 years ago
• School superintendent Gregg Mowen asked to be released from his position after a memo questioning his leadership skills was signed earlier in the month by 17 administrators in the Verona Area School District.
Rumors about Mowen’s possible termination had been floating around in the community, resulting in a huge showing of popular support at the July 2 school board meeting. Board members made clear that they did not have intentions to fire him or allow his contract to expire. But Mowen said he didn’t feel he could be successful without support from his administrative team.
Bill Conzemius took his place as interim superintendent while the board conducted a regular search.
• The Common Council adopted a formal downtown plan, with the goal of redeveloping the bike trail and rail corridor to include more green space.
The plan also included parking areas, additional retail stores and senior housing facilities. The city updated that plan in 2009 with its comprehensive plan and this year updated its tax-increment financing district plan to help enact it.
• The school board approved a new policy for handling school trips that required prior review by administrators at the school level. Previously, all requests for school trips went straight to the superintendent.
• Roz Klaas received all-state honors in soccer. She was later selected as the Capital Times Area Player of the Year and went on to be the first Verona resident to play on the UW-Madison women’s soccer team.
• Verona resident Kathy Stratte raised $6,000 for the opportunity to ride in the Tanqueray Heartland AIDS Ride bike route from Minneapolis to Chicago.
• The Madison Hawks, an AAU 13 basketball team that featured future Verona and UW-Madison Badgers basketball player Brett Valentyn, competed in a national tournament in Memphis, going 2-3.
• Verona finished the city’s second water tower, on the south side of the city next to aptly named Tower Park.
10 years ago
• The Verona Area School District announced it would expand healthier school lunch options that had been tested at Core Knowledge Charter School to all elementary and middle schools.
The lunches, which were popular among students, featured fewer processed foods with ones with less fat, sugar and sodium, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables.
• Contractors began demolishing the West Wing of the former Badger Prairie Health Care center east of the city.
The old facility, which had been there as far back as the 1850s, had been built at different times, and the West Wing, which stopped housing residents in 1984, was the oldest remaining building on the property, at more than a century.
• The city approved spending as much as $5 million on new downtown projects through its tax-increment financing district.
Most of that would not be used until 2017, when the city rebuilt South Main Street and redesigned its streetscape, including new streetlights and sidewalks and upgrading the fountain and veterans memorial at Hometown Junction Park.
• The city approved 104 apartment units in what had been planned as the West End.
The original development was scrapped as a result of the Great Recession, and most of the land wound up becoming the new Verona Area High School.
• An ambitious effort to raise $1.5 million to put an artificial turf field and a new nine-lane track at the high school fell far short, raising $43,000 in nine months.
• Hip Hop duo Kyle and Keem – composed of 2011 VAHS graduates Kyle Schlienger and Hakeem Myers – performed at the Dane County Fair and released an album six months after they first met.
• Alex Boomgarden became the first Wildcat to finish in the top 16 of the Division 1 state tennis tournament – making all-state – since 2005.
• The Verona Senior Center gave people test drives in its $8,000 neighborhood electric vehicle. The center had purchased the car three years earlier with help from a grant to deliver meals and run errands.
• Verona sophomore golfer Tyler Reinecke was chosen Big Eight Player of the Year.
• Salem United Church of Christ ordained Laura Yurs, the daughter of its pastor, Mark Yurs. She is now the pastor at Immanuel UCC in Plymouth.
• Two Rivers native Julia Schachrel celebrated her 100th birthday at Four Winds Manor.
• The new St. Vincent de Paul thrift store began accepting donations at the location of the former John Erickson Chevrolet dealership on the city’s west side.
• Verona resident Mark Moffat, 20, was sentenced to two years in prison for repeatedly assaulting three teen girls.