50 years ago
• Despite a population increase of 59 percent in the past 10 years, the village still had fewer people than the town in the just-released 1970 census – one fewer to be exact, with 2,334.
That ranked the village the 13th largest municipality in the county. As of late 2020, Verona is seventh, just behind Waunakee and Stoughton, at 12,737.
• Three Verona youths (one a former resident) were sentenced for their roles in dragging a rock musician in their car by his arm at speeds of up to 60 mph. Two of the boys, age 18 and 17, got 30 days in jail and a year’s probation. The third, who was unaware that one of the others used a jackknife to slash the man, was convicted of disorderly conduct and got probation only.
The incident had started when one of the boys pulled the man’s long hair while he was eating at the truck stop on the highway.
• With mounting complaints over noise and safety concerns, the Village Board began drafting a snowmobile ordinance. At this point there were no restrictions on snowmobiles except for state laws.
• The Verona Town Board passed its first dog-control ordinance, allowing the town to catch and impound unlicensed dogs.
• The Verona Jaycees sponsored a discussion of building a youth center that could also be an adult civic and social center. The village, chamber of commerce and Optimists all had representatives there.
40 years ago
• The Verona Area school board continued a stalemate with its transportation carrier, the Bailey Bus Co., centered on a rather sharp cost increase.
The owner of the company said the district was too concerned with how much of a profit he might be making and justifying his numbers rather than what their costs were. He said even with the increase, he would beat out other bidders.
However, audits showed a sharp increase in gas consumption, nearly doubling over three years, at the same time gas prices and bus service costs rose, making the cost of transportation overall nearly triple what they had been five years earlier.
At first, Bailey refused to consider backing off his original 12 percent annual increase, and the district proposed an 8 percent increase it called “fair, firm and final,” but they settled on 9 percent.
• The 3-year-old Fitch-Rona EMS bumped its administrator to full-time from three-quarters time.
Commissioners said they were not professionals and they felt they were “cheating” the administrator by getting extra hours. Since its creation, its usage increased dramatically, from 90 runs per year to 470, going from 15 technicians to 39 plus 14 temporary employees.
• The city hired Bob Courter as its new part-time assessor. Courter, who lived just outside the Town of Verona, beat out three other bidders for the job, at $5,500 a year for one day a week to rid the city of a backlog of 100 unprocessed building permits.
Courter still is the city’s assessor.
• The county presented a plan to the city that would have put a minimum-security jail – mostly for overnight detainees and Huber inmates – between two buildings at the Dane County Home (now known as the Badger Prairie Health Care Center).
30 years ago
• A study to determine how much capacity the city would need for wastewater treatment estimated the population in 2013 to be 7,920. The city, which was barely over 5,000 at the time, reached that number by around 2002.
At the time, the plan was to enlarge the wastewater treatment facility, but eventually the city decided to connect to the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.
• The city decided to buy 18 acres of land south of Nine Mound Road for its second industrial park, what would become known as Venture Court. The city paid $13,000 an acre for the land and put it into a tax-increment financing district, which closed several years ago.
• A county plan to buy development rights on 13,000 acres for greenspace, including 2,000 between Verona and Madison, drew harsh skepticism locally.
While town residents worried that the county was taking control from the townships, city leaders expressed concerns about having limited growth opportunities.
One area near Verona would have started a quarter-mile north of Cross Country Road and west of M, an area that remains mostly undeveloped but is being planned. Less than 400 acres of parkland separates the two cities now.
• A Verona woman related to the Press a harrowing story of her brother’s kidnapping and eventual release in Kuwait shortly after Iraq invaded the country the summer before.
Within a couple of weeks, several local relatives of soldiers serving overseas got shocking news that their loved ones would be going to war in Operation Desert Storm. The war also caused the Verona Area High School band to cancel its European trip in March.
• Earl Blizard, who had sold hardware and supplies at his downtown store for 43 years and opened a pump repair business that still exists (as Bethke), died at 76.
His hardware store was originally called Blizard’s Electric before changing to Western Auto and then True Value before he retired in 1989.
• The city decided to stop charging Verona Community Betterment for its use of parks during the annual Hometown Day festival.
• The director of Fitch-Rona EMS resigned suddenly after 10 years, citing “disagreements” with the commission chair and a “lack of support.”
• Telco Community Credit Union its grand opening at what is now Heartland Credit Union.
20 years ago
• The city selected the Alexander Company of Madison to develop the former Brunsell Lumber property on South Main Street.
Though it turned out to be a smaller project than initially hoped, it now contains a condominium complex and several retail shops.
• The city held a special meeting to consider constructing a 10,000-square-foot senior center, with the Public Works facility scheduled to move later in the year. It would turn out to be a contentious debate over cost – with an initial $1 million budget getting stretched – that would take several months to resolve.
At the time, the senior services department was operating out of an 1,800-square-foot space in the bottom floor of Sugar Creek Apartments.
• The city and town both considered using a mixture of salt and sand to stave off costs of a particularly snowy winter that combined with high fuel prices.
City public works director Ron Rieder said his staff had worked more overtime than any other time in his 16 years in the department. There had been 39 snow events as of Jan. 7, compared with an average of 21.
• The Verona Fire Department hired two part-time inspectors and an office assistant, becoming the department’s first paid staff.
The two employees, Lt. Matt Miller and assistant chief Melissa Helgesen, had been with the department eight and 11 years, respectively and are both still on the department.
• The city hired a new cable coordinator, only to have him quit a month later. Fortunately for the city, the former coordinator had been the victim of downsizing at the company he had joined a few months earlier and was available.
• The city signed a joint defense agreement with several other municipalities that were being sued by the UW Medical Foundation, which claimed it should have had tax-exempt status.
10 years ago
• A standoff between the school district and the teachers’ union caused the the debut of the Pre-K program to be pushed back to 2012.
A key sticking point was language the union wanted to prevent subcontracting union jobs in the future, a result of hosting the program at local day cares.
• Springdale resident Mark J. Moffat was charged with multiple rapes of three teens, including one 14-year-old.
The 2009 VAHS graduate pleaded guilty later that year to one felony charge of second degree sexual assault of a child and three misdemeanors and was sentenced to two years in state prison and four years of extended supervision.
• The state filed charges of arson against Gary Holmquest after a Sept. 10 fire burned down his auto repair shop. The event had been considered an accident until his estranged wife and a person she and he both knew claimed he had told them about his plan to burn it to get insurance money.
He would eventually plead no contest to reduced charges and get two years in probation.
• A study showed the $256,000 geothermal climate system at Glacier Edge Elementary School saved an average of $18,000 a year. That put it well ahead of the original 23-year timeline to pay for itself.
• The city began charging to take e-waste, a result of a state law that began prohibiting dumping such materials in landfills the previous September.
• The city agreed to share the cost of upgrades to County Hwy. M north of Verona with Dane County and the City of Madison. The entities finished the project in 2019.
• Ald. Louie Eifert left the Common Council three months early to move to his winter home in Arizona. The five-term alder had announced a month earlier he would not be running again.
• The city agreed to purchase a new tender truck for the Verona Fire District at a total cost of $260,000.
• Former Verona public works supervisor and volunteer firefighter Donald Crownhart died at age 88. He was survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine, and their children and grandchildren.
• Hammes Family Chiropractic opened in the Prairie Oaks Retail Center on North Edge Trail.