50 years ago
• A group of residents on South Franklin Street raised objections over having the zoning in the area change to commercial or dense residential without their notification. It opened a discussion about a plan for expanding the central business district, which not everyone agreed with.
The city pointed out that the master plan had changed six years earlier and declined to waive the fee for changing the zoning. The Chamber of Commerce later agreed with the reasoning.
• The Verona school board and teachers’ union reached an agreement on base salaries of $7,300 a year, up from $7,000, and a 4% increase across the board.
• Longtime Verona resident and Village Board member Frank Brown turned 100 years old. Brown had moved to the village in 1930 with his wife when they retired from farming.
• The town ran out of road salt and had to turn to using sand in an attempt to improve “treacherously icy roads.”
40 years ago
• Almost two years after originally selecting a cable franchise, the city chose a different company, Viking Cable, to get the exclusive contract to install cable.
The previous month, it heard bids from three firms interested in the job. The original winner, which was connected to TDS and Mount Vernon Telephone Co., had been unable to get an FCC waiver.
• Tempers flared at the Town Board when residents of the city and town complained about noise emitted by the Coating Place at all hours of the day.
The company said two complaints about the noise, caused by an exhaust fan, had been addressed the previous year, but residents insisted that at least 10 people had called in over a year-and-a-half and that problems were either not addressed or addressed only temporarily.
Petition gatherers got 77 signatures in about three hours. One resident played an audiotape she said was made in an upstairs bedroom with the window open one inch, and it featured a sharp whine. The board decided to wait and see whether the problem would resolve itself before taking action.
• The city unanimously approved an agreement with the developer of Cross Country Heights that required the developer to pay the full $153,000 cost of installing utilities in the streets, rather than charging it to the tax-increment financing district.
The city and developer had previously discussed and essentially agreed on using TIF for it in November, but Ald. Ward Booth insisted the council reopen negotiations. Four alders voted against reopening negotiations, but Booth pointed out that once they did, there were “no trade-offs and no questions” and the city simply got what it asked for.
• The city held a public hearing on mass-transit needs to consider its options.
Among the items up for consideration were continuing to use Madison Metro but reducing it from six runs per day to two; van pooling; a private commuter bus service; and carpooling.
• The high school hockey team earned its first trip to the Class B state tournament after replaying a 3-3 game against McFarland. The replay, too, ended in a 4-4 tie, and officials decided to go with a sudden-death overtime, which Verona dominated and eventually won. The team finished sixth.
• The school board discussed a proposal to begin identifying gifted and talented students at the elementary school level. The program would cost about $12,000 a year.
• The city removed all calendar parking in cul-de-sacs as a result of confusion over addresses.
30 years ago
• Local leaders gathered to discuss, among other things, the possibility of a city-town merger.
The key issue at the summit was managing its astoundingly fast growth, with items like consolidation, community identity and greenspace as related components.
Though the merger effort clearly fizzled, it was not the first time the subject was brought up seriously – it had been suggested and discussed in the early 1970s – and it certainly wasn’t the last. The city and town went so far as to hold a referendum on the issue in 2008, a vote that passed easily in the city but failed in the town.
• Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson’s state budget proposal drew big criticism at a Verona school board meeting.
State Rep. Joe Wineke, a Verona resident and Democrat, called a “disaster” for school districts. And Verona superintendent Tony Evers, now the state superintendent and also a Democrat, expressed concerns that a paltry increase in its share of state aid wouldn’t cover the effects of its explosive growth.
• The boys and girls basketball teams both earned first place in the Capitol Conference (the boys tied with Columbus).
• The Verona boys wrestling team finished a surprising second place in sectionals after winning the regional championship. Three wrestlers advanced to state and finished fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively.
• The hockey team advanced to the state tournament.
20 years ago
• The city agreed to lease parkland east of Stampfl Field from the county.
It would eventually become the home of the Little League complex and the Wildcat Youth Football and Bullrush Lacrosse fields and renamed Ceniti Park in honor of longtime alder and Parks, Recreation and Urban Forestry commission member Rocco Ceniti.
• Police arrested a 13-year old for the armed robbery of the Movie Gallery. A total of $168 was stolen.
Less than a block away, the thief’s mask and BB gun were found, and Movie Gallery employees recognized the robber as a frequent customer.
• The city’s Plan Commission and the school district held a joint meeting to discuss the impact of growth and help determine whether to allow accelerated growth.
Reports projected declines in enrollment over the next few years, and school administrators hoped to see consistent upward trends.
• Core Knowledge Charter School renewed its contract for another five years, with two board members dissenting. One said she felt charter schools were fragmenting the district, and the other was concerned that offering the contract to PASS, a volunteer-run corporation representing the school, was privatizing the school system.
• County Executive Kathleen Falk discussed her plan for protecting farmland with Verona’s Town Board. Part of the plan included a purchase/transfer of development rights program, in which landowners could sell away development rights on their land to allow other landowners to develop more densely.
• A crew from Animal Planet’s “Breed All About It” shot a segment at the Animal Hospital of Verona about border terriers.
• The A&W restaurant closed indefinitely for remodeling a few months after being sold to corporate interests. It ended up eventually becoming Capitol Bank, which honored that heritage for many years by offering free root beer.
• Students at Badger Ridge Middle School raised $1,223 in pennies for a medical fund benefiting a VASD staff member.
• The town adopted its first open space and parks plan, ending a year’s worth of work.
• Joe and Andy Sarbacker took third place at the state wrestling tournament. Meanwhile, their team won its regional title with four first-place finishes but fell to host Baraboo in the sectional meet.
• The boys swimming team placed fourth at state.
10 years ago
• Dane County presented its new Badger Prairie County Health Care Center to the public with a news conference and later a community open house.
The $23 million, 114,000 square foot facility with geothermal heating and solar water heating was designed for long-term care of residents with emotional or psychological difficulties. The facility replaced a mostly century-old set of buildings just to the south of it, at 1100 E. Verona Ave., that once included the former Dane County Asylum and Dane County Poor Farm.
The newest piece, its former administration wing, is now the home of Badger Prairie Needs Network.
• A revised estimate of the school district’s growth found that as a result of the housing slump, it would not likely need a new school until at least 2016, when previous estimates had pegged 2011.
That new school – a $160 million Verona Area High School, with several buildings being repurposed – opened in 2020.
• The city reviewed plans for a 13,000-seat auditorium on the Epic campus now known as Deep Space. The existing 5,300-seat auditorium at Epic, which opened less than five years earlier, was no longer big enough to hold its annual Users Group meetings.
• Teachers, and later students, began protesting a proposed state bill to sharply reduce the powers of teacher unions. The protests drew national attention and helped delay passage of the bill, which later became known as Act 10.
• Firefighters working for the Verona Joint Fire District established a union.
• Verona senior defender Abby Juzwik signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay months after winning a state championship with the Wildcats.
• Verona senior outside hitter Jillian Bauer committed to play volleyball for Ohio State University. She later transferred to UW-Green Bay, and in 2019, she became Verona’s head volleyball coach.
• Verona’s Brooke Richardson signed a letter of intent to high jump for the UW-Madison track team.
• The Verona Area Concert Band held its first rehearsal, with about 50 people.
• Verona’s three charter schools, New Century, Core Knowledge and Verona Area International School, got approval to increase the size of their student bodies, for a total of 580 students.
• Verona’s Spencer Ritt took ninth place at the state swimming meet in the 100-meter butterfly.