50 years ago
• A police investigation into marijuana use rounded up 13 teens ages 15-17.
The investigation was prompted by a garage fire at the home of an elderly “invalid” that was determined to have been started by a smoldering cigarette. Some of the teens had been taking turns helping the man, and the investigation revealed the marijuana use to be mostly “experimental.”
• The town’s budget did not include a local property tax levy. Most of the $90,000 budget was allocated from the state income tax, highway funds and other state funding.
In fact, a vocational school levy was removed from the general levy and paid for by reserves because the town was receiving more from the state than it was spending.
However, the tax bill for town residents still was a whopping $30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, up more than $2 from the previous year, mostly because of school taxes.
• A year-and-a-half-old citizens school committee decided to disband because of a lack of “cooperation and direction of the Board of Education.”
• The Town Board hired Larry Krueger as a road patrolman. Krueger retired in 2008.
• Prominent local businessman Tom Leffingwell died unexpectedly in the Verona Electric shop at the age of 63.
40 years ago
• A day after the city held a huge commemoration of its new building and an open house, the Common Council discussed a significant problem with water drainage off the roof, one the city found it would be responsible for correcting on its own.
• Two former employees bought Verona Lumber Company, which had been in operation for almost 100 years. Guy Gust of Verona and Ray Walstad of Mount Horeb started with the firm as a bookkeeper and truck driver, respectively.
• Mount Vernon area native Adeline Mitchel died at age 100 in a Verona nursing home. She was survived by, among many others, 44 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
• Shari Krohn, a 1974 VHS graduate, died in a car accident near Waunakee at age 24.
30 years ago
• The Verona Area School District changed the boundary lines for elementary schools as of 1992, moving half of the 950 students at Sugar Creek to the new school. After a successful referendum, the district was planning a new middle school (now called Badger Ridge) and put the new school in the old, converted Verona Area Middle School building.
• VASD began using a new policy that would guarantee the mill rate for taxpayers would not increase more than 2 percent above inflation. At least one board member tried to make the policy limit the increase to inflation, fearing that the board will increase its spending to the maximum amount whenever possible.
• Three veterans of the Verona Common Council – Art Cresson, John Volker and Mike Wineke – decided not to run for re-election. Cresson had been on the council since 1978.
By the middle of the month, no candidates had stepped forward to run for the seats.
• Some of the 80 people who attended a meeting about the soon-to-be-constructed four-lane bypass around the city expressed concerns about the effects of the bypass.
Among them were that the $26 million, 5.6-mile project would chop up their farmland, that the state did no consultation with the property owners.
• Three Verona Area Middle School students were among 85 honorable mentions in a national essay contest about improving the environment. Tom Alt, Sara Newcomb and Ardith Burkes wrote about composting, creating an educational TV show and improving recycling efforts, respectively.
• The girls basketball team opened the season with seven straight victories.
20 years ago
• The city considered the possibility of condemning a local landmark known as the Auditorium, the building on Railroad Street containing the Broken Spur Saloon (now the site of Cahoots).
The second and third floor of the building were deemed unsafe, and 14 tenants upstairs were ordered to evacuate their rooms – averaging 13-by-14 feet – because of repair issues. City zoning administrator recommended razing the structure because estimated repair costs of $75,000 nearly equaled the assessed value of $78,000.
However, the owner of the building insisted that he would fix the 100-year-old, neglected structure to the city’s satisfaction and was given the opportunity to do so.
• A national school reform group charged that the Verona school board was making a “power grab” at Core Knowledge Charter School. The board could not come to a consensus over the appropriate response because feelings about the truth of the situation varied.
• The city’s second water tower, above what is now known as Tower Park on the south side of the city, was assembled and prepared for service.
• Despite concerns of some alders, the city approved construction of a four-story, 65-unit condominium building in Prairie Crest, on the south side. Prices were expected to start at $59,000.
• Verona swimmer Neil Osten broke his own school record in the 50-meter freestyle, at 21.92 seconds.
10 years ago
• Eric Studesville coached his first NFL game after being promoted from running backs coach with the firing of Josh McDaniels.
The 1985 Verona Area High School graduate went 1-3 to finish the season and was known for starting rookie Tim Tebow at quarterback. He would stay on as running backs coach under three more Broncos coaches before being released in 2018 and going to the Dolphins, where he served as the run game coordinator under two different head coaches.
• Mayor Jon Hochkammer exited the race for Dane County executive three weeks after breaking his ankle in an accident at his home.
Hochkammer made the decision shortly after spending two hours in city meetings and realizing the strain of campaigning was more than his body could handle. His doctor told him he would not be able to put weight on the ankle for three months, he told the Press.
• The Verona Joint Fire Commission chose Joseph Giver to be its first full-time fire chief.
Giver won the job from a field of 23 applicants, who averaged 23 years of firefighting experience and six years of management experience. Those include Jeff Stien, who had been serving for the past two years as a part-time chief while commuting from Rockton, Illinois.
Giver served the fire district and then the City of Verona fire department until September 2019, when he began using accrued time off before officially retiring in January 2020.
• Verona resident and former alder Joe Wineke joined the race for Dane County executive.
Wineke, a former state Senator and char of the state Democratic party, did not make it past the February primary.
• The Kiwanis Club of Verona donated five more lighted stop signs for crossing guards, ensuring all 10 stops would be equipped.
• An elevator malfunction stranded 16 Epic employees for about a half-hour in the Kohoutek building.
• Good Shepherd Lutheran Church dedicated a newly remodeled building for its 10-year anniversary of creating its west campus on County Hwy. PD.