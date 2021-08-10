50 years ago
• Verona police arrested a man who allegedly planned to shoot a Verona police officer.
The Madison man, who had been ticketed for reckless driving by that officer an hour earlier, was caught by surprise at the intersection of Verona Avenue and Main Street after his wife called to warn police. He had a rifle and two shotguns with ammunition on the front seat and was later released on a $500 signature bond.
• The state Department of Natural Resources ordered the village to upgrade its sewer plant as a result of concerns of pollution of the Sugar River. It also scheduled a public hearing to take testimony on the alleged pollution.
• The Dane County Regional Planning Commission released the results of a study in which it surveyed residents. The survey found growth and development, including housing shortages, land values and conflicts between the village and town, were the top concerns, as the village was the fastest-growing municipality in the county.
• A foreman at the Rein, Schultz and Dahl road construction firm on Nesbitt Road died in an industrial accident at a company plant, falling into a hot asphalt and gravel conveyor.
• About 50 area farmers attended a dairy organization convention in Chicago at which President Nixon spoke.
40 years ago
• The Common Council changed its mind a third time on a proposed ban on carryout beer after 9 p.m. – similar to Madison’s.
It originally had turned down the proposal, then passed an amended, temporary version after the school board balked. It eventually passed and remains in place today throughout the county.
Though most agreed that juvenile drinking and driving – the main target of the ban – was at dangerous levels, they at first didn’t think it would be effective because teens would simply buy the beer early or drive to Mount Vernon. Making it expire after one year earned enough reluctant support to pass, but the council reconsidered at a third consecutive meeting and rescinded the previous decision.
Mayor Bill Pechan’s tiebreaker was called into question, as he owned a carryout liquor business, but he pointed out that it closed at 9 p.m., anyway.
• Verona Cable Co. issued an apology to the city and agreed to pay $17,500 in past violations and attorney’s fees after a messy saga that ended up with competing franchises each racing to build lines sooner than the other.
The deal allowed the company to keep the 10 miles of lines it had already laid on the poles but also forced it to wait until September to solicit customers and November to begin providing service.
30 years ago
• The city approved plans to create a third tax-increment financing district to help develop an extension of its industrial park, a few months after purchasing the land.
The decision came just after it was revealed that the city’s second TIF district had lost money because commercial lots were sold for less than what it paid in development costs. Eventually, when state rules changed, the hugely successful TIF 3 would be used to help pay down the debt of TIF 2.
• Mayor Bob Kasieta and his predecessor, Phil Salkin, spent weeks verbally sparring about Salkin’s legacy after Kasieta opened an investigation into the debt from TIF 2.
Kasieta claimed he was simply trying to prevent similar mistakes from happening again, and Salkin called the new mayor’s style and management practices into question, threatening to run against him in the next election.
“I don’t feel he’s willing to listen,” Salkin told the Press, while Kasieta called Salkin “dishonest” in his defense of his policies “in the guise of an ordinary citizen.”
• In an attempt to resolve complaints about cutting the strings program for fourth- and fifth-graders, the Verona Area School District hired a private firm to teach kids at the cost of $34 a month, or $4.25 per half-hour session. The Verona Area Education Foundation offered scholarships to help low-income students with the cost.
• Alders Ed Ringgenberg and Michael Root discovered they could remain on the Common Council after the city’s redistricting plan was changed.
Originally, the council had tried to pass a plan that kept all the current alders in their home districts, but it was unable to get a two-thirds majority and an alternate plan was put forward and passed, forcing Root and Ringgenberg out of their seats. But it was discovered that the process was invalid because it needed only a simple majority.
Mayor Bob Kasieta broke the resulting 3-3 tie.
• The city’s approval of a joint effort with the town to rebuild part of Whalen Road drew audible applause from residents.
The road had been deemed “unsafe” but had split jurisdiction – with new housing on one side and farmland on the other, making agreements complicated. The resulting decision had the city paying slightly more than 75 percent of the costs.
• Vandals slashed tires on 17 vehicles on Hillcrest Drive with either an ice pick or a small knife. Police belive it was the work of a single person or group.
• The Rev. Mark Yurs moved to Verona from Illinois with his wife and three children to become the new pastor at Salem United Methodist Church. He retired from that position this summer.
20 years ago
• Bill Conzemius was hired as interim superintendent in the aftermath of Gregg Mowen's dramatic and emotional departure. Conzemius, a longtime Verona district administrator and a contender for the superintendent job the year before, was an easy short-term choice for the district.
A month earlier, 17 district administrators had signed a memo saying they lacked confidence in Mowen as superintendent. The district then began considering Mowen's termination, to the great surprise of students and parents across the district. Mowen stepped down from the position after two weeks of closed discussion by district administrators and the school board.
• Epic Systems Corporation announced it was considering purchasing land in the town of Verona. Plans for a corporate campus were outlined, and Epic executive Carl Dvorak stated that Verona's wide-open pastoral spaces were exactly what they were looking for because the company was growing so quickly.
Feelings among town and city officials were mixed. Epic began moving to Verona the following year, and Dvorak moved into a home on the edge of the property. Its campus is now about 1,000 acres as the company has grown from about 600 employees then to nearly 10,000.
• Members of a group called Seeking Accountability in VASD Education began an effort to recall school board president Gregg Miller and vice president Nancy Horns, with flyers circulated by the group saying it was related to superintendent Gregg Mowen’s exit.
The effort was ultimately unsuccessful.
• A flood displaced residents of a 14-unit apartment building on Gilman Street. Red Cross disaster relief volunteers were first responders at the scene.
• Residents of Verona approved a 5.4% property tax levy increase for the 01-02 school year. This resulted in less property taxes than were paid the year before.
• A burglar stole more than $1,000 from the Cozee Inn, now the site of the Klassik Tavern.
• Vandals painted graffiti on the city’s south side water tower.
10 years ago
• Police began investigating the death of a 2 month old boy at his parents’ home on South Franklin Street.
His mother, Anne M. Olson, would be arrested three months later and plead guilty to reckless homicide. The cause of death was never clearly determined, but she told investigators at one point that she possibly had fallen on the child while drinking.
• The city ordered an abandoned home on Fairview terraced to be fixed or razed six months after a broken pipe flooded the main floor.
The home had been owned by Jennifer Hancock and her family before she was sentenced to 13 years in prison for her role in the death of a 4 month old child in her care at the home. Her husband and children later moved away, leaving the house empty. The pipes eventually burst during a hard winter.
• Core Knowledge seventh-grader Jack Herkert, 12, finished tied for second place in the USATF Junior Olympic Nationals in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 1 inch.
Six years later, Herkert won the state title with a jump of 6-8. His college best of 6-10 ¼ ranks ninth in Stanford University history.
• The city approved a redistricting plan with a ninth ward to conform with the state’s newly gerrymandered 80th Assembly District. It also ensured no current alders would be moved from their current districts.
• The school district gave superintendent Dean Gorrell a new contract with a 7% raise, boosting his salary to $139,500, still below the median in Dane County.
• A fire gutted the home of Vivian and Bernard Killerlain in the Town of Verona. Damages were estimated at nearly $500,000.
• Former VAHS principal Kelly Meyers became an associate principal at Oregon High School and would later become principal. Myers had left VAHS three years earlier to take a job with the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators.
• The city closed down part of South Main Street for four days.
• James Greenspan, 51, of rural Verona was arrested in Nebraska for possessing 205 pounds of marijuana. He was later sentenced to three years in prison.