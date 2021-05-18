50 years ago
• Gas station owner Keith Simmons narrowly defeated incumbent Ole Week to become Village Board president by a vote of 336-330.
Simmons had told the Verona Press his interest was "progress," particularly through stronger planning, controlling public works issues, taking more time to make important decisions and promoting the industrial park. Week, meanwhile, said there were no weaknesses in village government.
• The village approved a 2 a.m. weekend closing time for taverns during daylight savings.
The time change came over the objections of the police chief, who said there was more trouble at restaurants after that time and people "should be going to church the next morning, anyway."
• Two Verona area juveniles were arrested for beating another juvenile twice and forcing him to flee to avoid further beatings.
The two boys had offered the victim a ride home from work but instead took him to Nesbitt Road, stole his radio, beat him and left him there. They returned a few minutes later and beat him again, and before coming back a third time, the victim tried to flag down a passing motorist for help but was unsuccessful.
• A Verona woman was among four assistants charged with aiding and abetting abortions in a clinic in Madison. Madison police had raided the clinic, which was violating the state's abortion law.
• The town chair and two school board incumbents all kept their seats against challengers, winning easily. Town Chair Donald Feller defeated challenger John Jordan 306-98.
• About $800 in cash and checks was stolen from the Verona Pharmacy before the shop opened in the morning. Though the thieves rifled through medicine cabinets, they did not take any drugs.
• The middle school began a forensics program. Because it was designed to encourage participation in the high school program, there was no elimination involved in the contest, hosted by Waterloo and also featuring McFarland.
• The Mount Vernon Telephone Company opened its new, enlarged and modernized headquarters downtown and held an open house.
40 years ago
• Tom Wopat, star of “Dukes of Hazzard,” was featured in concert with the Verona High School jazz ensemble and the MATC jazz ensemble at the high school’s gym.
Wopat grew up in Lodi and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and, unlike then, is now known for his musical performances as much as for his celebrity as an actor.
• The school district decided to begin charging a $12 fee to behind-the-wheel drivers for driver’s education. The school had previously been able to rent cars from local dealerships for free, but dealers began charging because of high interest rates and low sales.
Driver’s education now costs a few hundred dollars in most school districts in the area, including Verona.
• A Stoughton-based company called Commuters Service won a bid to begin bus runs between Verona and Madison, replacing the county-subsidized services that were being eliminated in August. It did not ask for a city subsidy, but rider fares were increased to $1.
• Joseph Anderson held off a challenge in the Ward 2 aldermanic race by three votes.
• Several town residents at the annual meeting directed the Town Board to find a way to improve bicycle travel from Nesbitt Road to the city’s downtown.
• The Town Board told several residents it didn’t have any power to address their complaints about 28 noisy geese on Timber Lane owned by a Madison man.
30 years ago
• A Verona 7-year-old named B.J. Sniff appeared on the Tonight Show after a story about him collecting feathers from migratory birds went national.
The boy, who had collected the feathers off the ground near his home, donated them to a University of Wisconsin-Madison museum after he tried to display them in a science fair but learned collecting and displaying them was illegal.
His mother claimed the AP story that rocketed the family to fame got the essence of the story wrong:
“People thought he came to our house and told us, ‘Give us your feathers or you’re going to jail,’” she said of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent who told them of the law. “He was really a nice person.”
• A Paoli Street home became the subject of a heated debate at Common Council after a committee voted to declare it a public nuisance because of the old vehicles and equipment stored on the property.
The owner of the home claimed it was zoned industrial, giving him the right to store running vehicles, but he vowed to clean up the rest.
• A $1,300 donation from a local sportswear distributor helped the Verona Area Education Foundation get started.
The foundation was created to provide supplementary money for educational programs and activities for students, staff and residents of the school district.
• The state took action against a local car dealership under the “lemon law,” claiming it had bought buy-back lemons and sold them as “factory executive vehicles.” The dealer claimed only one person had complained, and the rest of the concerns were raised by the state Department of Transportation.
The business was sold to a new owner within a few weeks.
• The Plan Commission and Common Council changed their mind and allowed development of a 77-lot project off Edward Street known as Westward View. Mayor Bob Kasieta argued the commission took a risk by allowing the developer to begin building before providing an access to Highway 18-151.
• Town Chair Harland Dahlk survived yet another challenge, from Roy Skolaski, to retain his seat on the Town Board, where he had served as chair since 1976.
• Army private Chris Nolan, 19, and Sgt. Michael Woodards, an 18-year veteran of the Reserves, returned to Verona after serving in the first Gulf War, which lasted 45 days.
• Dane County Executive Rick Phelps paid a visit to the Verona Senior Center and discussed county services and trends showing the senior population would soon grow.
• Gregg Miller was elected new Verona school board president after Jim Schroeder stepped down.
20 years ago
• Louie Eifert began a 10-year run on the Common Council after earning 11 votes in one of two write-in elections.
New Verona Area School District superintendent Gregg Mowen had originally won the race with 19 votes, but he decided not to take the seat after hearing from some school board members who were against the idea. He had been excited about being able to serve in both capacities, but some people felt it could be a conflict of interest, given recent tensions between the city and district during the previous referendum campaign.
Eifert (District 4) was sworn in with fellow write-in candidate Leo Sweeney (D-3), a 1949 Verona High School graduate who ran a short door-to-door campaign and earned 51 votes.
• The city refused, on a mayoral tiebreaker, to increase the budget for the Verona Senior Center to $1.2 million to allow it to be furnished.
The 10,800-square-foot project would return to the council the next month and pass at the same budget amount, with the council borrowing only $1 million and hoping for bids to come in low.
• The city began tearing up North Main Street in front of Badger Ridge Middle School to widen the road and add signals at Cross Country Road.
• The Town of Verona agreed to put $50,000 toward upgrading its half of Maple Grove Road, which now is entirely within the City of Madison.
10 years ago
• A bundle of 97 ballots left on clerk Judy Masarik’s desk at Verona City Center turned into a statewide story during a closely watched recount for the state Supreme Court race between Joanne Kloppenburg and David Prosser.
Administrator Bill Burns retrieved the ballots, which matched up with the numbers Verona produced, but still led to questions from both candidates’ camps about election security.
• The school district was “not happy” with results on a standardized test known as the WKCE, which showed all-time lows (over six years of testing) in all five subject areas tested, as well as widening achievement gaps between white and nonwhite students.
• More than 40 people attended the Town of Verona’s annual meeting, largely because of a letter sent out by resident Lloyd Bitzer to defend the town administrator position from being eliminated. Josh Klein, who had ended his term as supervisor earlier in the month, had led the effort to eliminate the position, and he did not attend.
• Epic turned on its first solar array, a 1,300-panel, 360 kW canopy over its only permanent outdoor parking lot. Epic later built a much larger solar array, around 15 acres, on the northwest corner of its campus.
• The school district’s preliminary budget showed no cuts for the first time in several years, owing mostly to pay freezes and teacher contributions to pensions agreed to with the union.
• About 700 Verona juniors and seniors watched Verona and Fitchburg first responders – plus a MedFlight helicopter – act out a mock crash scene on campus as a warning a few weeks before prom.
• Evan Touchett defeated Bernie Vering in a race for District 4 alder. Other than one year away – the result of a lost election in 2013 – Touchett remains on the Common Council.
• Verona Area High School graduate Justin Daering’s first feature-length film, “Francesca,” debuted at the Wisconsin Film Festival.
• A Madison man died after the car he was riding in hit a tree in the Town of Verona, at the intersection of Lacy and Fitchrona Roads. The large tree still bears the scars, with bark missing at its base.
• A 20-year-old man died in a crash in Madison resulting from a high speed chase that involved Verona police.
• Avanti Italian Restaurant regained its liquor license after a two-week suspension.