For one Verona family, the optimism of moving to a new community in February 2017 soon turned to worry.
A health professional diagnosed Evan Krebsbach, 7, with leukemia eight months after his family got settled into their East Hillcrest Drive home. The health check-up prior to the diagnosis was meant to look for answers as to why Evan was having a hard time breathing and keeping his balance. Evan’s parents, Jim and Lisa Krebsbach, told the Press that the news of cancer changed their lives forever.
But the family was caught off-guard again – this time in a good way – in September 2020, when Evan’s doctor called the couple to tell them there were no signs of the condition in their son’s blood and he wouldn’t need further chemotherapy. The family had braced themselves for an additional five months of treatments.
As wonderful as that news was, Jim and Lisa still broke down, crying and holding each other like they did the night they found out about their son’s condition.
“Each month of chemo was taking a toll on Evan’s body and an emotional toll on us,” Jim said. “Even though February was only a few months away, it felt like an eternity.”
To add to their son’s health concerns, 2020 also had brought the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic to worry about, as their son had a suppressed immune system.
But in grappling with their son’s illness, the Krebsbachs found comfort in the kind gestures of their neighbors, they said. They weren’t from Wisconsin, so they didn’t know anyone in the area when they arrived in Verona with Evan and his little brother, who was 3 when Evan was diagnosed. Their journey with Evan’s treatment could not have been made if it wasn't for the support of their neighbors who helped get them through it, Jim said.
The Krebsbachs had started to get to know some neighborhood families, and Lisa texted some moms about the diagnosis and that Evan wouldn’t be coming to school for a while.
While Lisa at first only intended to keep area moms in the loop to receive emotional support, the news of their son’s diagnosis spread so much, their situation quickly changed.
Neighbors started showing up to the family’s house unannounced to rake leaves or bring food so Jim and Lisa could focus on taking care of Evan. They even coordinated different nights to drop meals off for the family, Jim said.
Neighbors would call the Krebsbachs to say they were headed on a shopping run to stores and would offer to buy them groceries or other necessities. They would drop off gift cards and write notes with kind words. They would send their children over to play with their younger son.
As it got closer to Christmas, the Krebsbachs had a secret Santa stop by their home for 12 days. Their doorbell would ring, and there’d be a gift waiting on the doorstep for Evan.
“We hadn’t even been there a whole year and our neighbors worked to make us feel at home,” Jim said. “The whole community pitched in to take care of us and it meant a lot to us.”
A father of one of Evan’s classmates at Glacier Edge Elementary School had T-shirts made for the whole class that said “warrior.” Lisa said it was touching to still see kids wearing those shirts around Verona.
Another father of one of Evan’s classmates was a helicopter pilot stationed in Kuwait, and sent him a Silver Star that had flown with him, which Evan keeps in a special place.
Evan wanted to play sports, and so Jim let the coaches know he was going through cancer treatments but didn’t want special treatment. Though, the chemotherapy had affected the muscles and tendons in Evan’s legs in a negative way, requiring physical therapy for walking.
The coaches understood, they just wanted to teach him baseball and basketball.
“Everyone tried to make Evan feel as normal as possible, which made me and wife feel really good,” Jim said.
And then parishioners of local churches heard the news of Evan’s condition. They reached out to the family to express their thoughts and prayers, Lisa said.
“We moved here not knowing anyone,” Lisa said. “I think the thing that really stood out for me at the time is it just really struck us how people we didn’t know stepped forward and really helped carry us along in those first few months. Never underestimate the power of strangers.”
The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for the Krebsbachs, but a few aspects of sheltering in a pandemic were just more of the same for the family because of Evan’s condition.
While Jim and Lisa wanted Evan to have as normal a life as other children, he already hadn’t been allowed to go to school and couldn’t go out with friends or attend birthday parties because his parents felt he was at-risk with a suppressed immune system, Jim said.
“Everyone had to toughen up, if you will, because of COVID-19, but we had to isolate the last three years. It’s nothing new, this just extended it,” Jim said. “We’ll be the first ones out celebrating when this is all over.”
Jim wanted to let everyone in the community know his thanks, but said it was always so hard right in the middle of the battle with Evan’s cancer.
After so many helping hands, the Kresbachs want to reach out to everyone without forgetting anyone.
“It’s hard to talk about all the individual things, we don’t want to leave anyone out,” Lisa said. . “It’s heartwarming, especially at a times of not knowing a lot of people or people not knowing us, that people were pitching in. We will be forever eternally grateful.”