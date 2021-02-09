For anyone who has yet to achieve their New Year’s resolutions, there may still be a chance.
Feb. 12 marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year. And 2021 will be the Year of the Ox, an animal that denotes hard work, diligence, persistence, trustworthiness and honesty, according to Chinese astrologers.
With Verona being home to the Verona Area International School – a K-5 Chinese immersion public school in the Verona Area School District – Chinese and Chinese-American families have been attracted to the city to attend the school, bringing with them celebrations and expressions of traditional holidays and customs. At the school, students learn both in Chinese-Mandarin and in English.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing families to celebrate a little bit differently.
The school transitioned its annual 200-attendee Chinese New Year storytime and crafts event to a virtual affair on Feb. 6 in partnership with Verona Public Library, host of the in-person event in past years. The event included telling stories about zodiac animals, singing of songs and talking about traditions. To-go craft bags were available for pick-up from the library after the live video event.
Families around Verona also celebrated in their own ways at home.
For VAIS parent and Verona resident Lidan Callies, whose daughters Isadora and Natalie attend VAIS, reunion and hanging out with family and friends is always the biggest thing about a traditional new year, but she had to downsize this year, she said.
Born in China, she grew up near the ocean, where she developed a love for seafood. Her family celebrated last weekend, and like most years, she prepared a hot pot soup with thinly sliced lamb and beef, seafood including shrimp and squid, different kinds of mushrooms, vegetables including baby bok choy and napa cabbage, garlic, and cooking wine – creating a very rich flavor, she said.
She also served sticky rice cakes and coconut milk for the kids – though the milk was traditional, not American style, she said.
Callies dressed her daughters in traditional clothes for their celebration, including the qipao – a type of gown or dress.
Yanli Rush, another VAIS parent and Verona resident, said Chinese New Year is a time for family and friends coming together and is similar to Christmas.
In past years she invited lots of her Chinese-American friends over one day before New Year’s for a big meal with up to nine dishes served. But this year it’s just a family celebration with a simple meal of three or six dishes because she still wants to maintain a “good number.” She’ll serve chicken, which she calls a New Year’s “have-to-have dish,” as it means you’ll have more opportunities and luck. She’ll also serve noodles, which mean longevity and health through the whole year, and fish. She plans to decorate her house a bit, too, including with red paper lanterns.
Rush would make dumplings with VAIS students and bring Chinese games for them to play. In China, people will hide a coin inside dumplings, and the person who finds it will have good luck in the new year. For the school, she’d hide candy inside of a dumpling.
For VIAS and Verona couple James Kokalj and Caroline Wang, food is their favorite thing about the holiday. They said they plan to make dumplings and cook a whole fish – stating it’s not a fish if it doesn’t still have eyes or a tail. There are more Chinese grocery stores in the Madison area than people might suspect, Wang said.
They will set an alarm to wake up early to watch a New Year’s Eve gala Chinese television show. In China, it plays from 8 p.m. to midnight and includes singing, dancing, comedy and magic acts.
Wang moved to the United States in 2007. Growing up, Chinese New Year was like Christmas or Thanksgiving, she said. An only child, she would go to her grandma’s house to meet up with cousins and play mahjong.
This year, her family decorated the windows of their home with chuāng huā, or red window flowers, which are a bit like paper snowflakes.
Yingying Reiter, the VAIS fourth and fifth grade Chinese teacher, is concurrently teaching students at home and in the classroom this year because of COVID. Instead of making food in the classroom, she’ll send parents YouTube videos and recipe links for kids to make nian gao or rice cakes at home, which are eaten for good luck.
She’ll also teach the kids how to write spring happiness poems in calligraphy, which she said are like New Year’s resolutions, containing all the things someone wants to happen in the new year. She will also teach them to write the full Chinese character for the word “lucky” and have students craft paper fortune tellers in Chinese characters.
Reiter will also create a poster in calligraphy, using the black ink to spell out wishes for longevity, fortune and happiness, which she will hang outside her classroom door.
In her own Verona home, Reiter will clean from top to bottom, dress her kids in new clothes, cook spring rolls, pop bubble wrap for firecrackers and video call with family members.
All four families also have another tradition – giving children the gift of red envelopes known as hóngbāo. Typically filled with cash and letters, and given to kids yearly until they get married, they are meant to be lucky for the new year ahead. And it’s the act of giving the lucky envelopes, not the receiving of the money, that is intended to be most cherished.