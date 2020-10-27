Veronans are invited to “shop, sample and sip to support local businesses” during the Fall Stroll.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce organized the shopping event from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
A variety of local restaurants and retailers will be offering discounts and deals.
The participating businesses include Catalyst Rowing Fitness, Hop Haus, Icki Sticki, It’s Time Bar and Grill, JNJ Craftworks, Kismet Books, Monk’s Bar and Grill, N plus 1 Coffee and Beer, Rocket Bicycle Studio, Sugar River Pizza and Toot and Kate’s.
In addition, Geiger Realtors will offer free hot chocolate and s’mores making.
For a list of specific deals, visit business.veronawi.com/events.