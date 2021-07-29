For nearly six decades, Dick and Gail Bogdanow have lived in the same house on Main Street in Verona.
They’ve raised five kids, attended numerous sporting events and hosted family gatherings and holiday celebrations from the home.
The Summer Olympics have been held 14 times since the Bogdanows found their spot next to Central Park, and the family has witnessed plenty of sporting events over the years. But the 2020 games – held in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it a year – in Tokyo have given the family an extra reason to cheer on Team USA as their granddaughter, Maddie, competed in the Women’s Four Rowing finals event on Wednesday, July 28.
USA placed seventh overall and first in the second heat.
"I don't think it's really sunk in,” Gail said of her granddaughter being an Olympian. “We just are happy for her that she got to go after all that hard work.”
Janet (Bogdanow) Wanamaker, Maddie’s mother, was raised in the Bogdanow home in Verona before eventually attending University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she joined the university’s rowing team. She met her husband, Tom, who was on the men’s rowing team. They got married and moved to Neenah, where they raised their kids.
Maddie followed a similar route, attending UW-Madison before walking on to the rowing team. She was unable to comment on the Olympics due to a media policy shared with athletes shortly after they arrived in Tokyo.
Because they were farther away and busy with extracurricular activities such as sports and show choir, the Bogdanows didn’t get to see their grandchildren often growing up. But when they did, the family made the wait worth it every time, they said.
Despite being a Division I college athlete and managing her own life, Maddie has made visiting her grandparents and keeping connected with them a priority as a young adult, the Bogdanows said. After winning a gold medal at the 2018 World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria, she came to visit them and their friends at the Verona Senior Center.
Those same friends have been excited to hear Maddie’s success has continued, and last month during a game of Bingo, some of their peers at the senior center told them they would be watching.
"People are excited when you tell them. They're happy to know that they know somebody that has a relative that's going," Gail said.
Having an Olympian in the family has been fun for them, Gail said, especially after watching the 2020 games get postponed.
The Bogdanows enjoyed watching Maddie compete in a few events during college, and her dedication has shown in numerous ways through the years, the Bogdanows said. Back in 2018, she had a surgery on her shoulder to extract a mass, and it kept her from rowing for several months.
During the family Christmas celebration, she took a break from celebrating to rehabilitate and train her shoulder. She had an ergometer – commonly referred to as a rowing machine – and she worked out for an hour in the morning and an hour at night. On Christmas Day, she went down to the basement and worked on her technique at an AirBnB.
"Even to attempt to be an Olympian, it takes a lot of determination and a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice. She's made a lot of sacrifices to continue to do this for five years. So, I mean, you've got to admire her for just sticking with it,” Dick said.
“If they gave gold medals for dedication, she’d get one of those, for sure,” he added.
In the buildup to the Olympics, the pair was trying to keep positive. But regardless of the outcome, Wanamaker is an Olympian – and most important to the Bogdanows – their granddaughter.
"Whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen," Dick said to the Press on July 15 before his wife jumped in to agree.
"We'll just be nervous. We've mostly just hoped that they do well. It would be great if she could get a gold medal,” she said, “But we're okay. We're proud of her no matter how it turns out. We’re very proud."