When Shirley Duerst makes her woven bead jewelry, she pours beads into her bead tray, but she doesn’t sort them.
Instead, Duerst likes to let the tiny beads take her on an adventure, rather than sorting, she said. It allows her pieces to be “eclectic and unique,” she said, and while she tries to unify colors in an interesting way, the works are still “freeform.”
Her jewelry has been selected for display at the annual Firefly Coffeehouse Gallery Art Show held by the 14 South Artists organization. The show is happening now through Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St., Oregon.
Five of her pieces are on display at Firefly in shadowboxes accompanied by her artist’s statement explaining her style. Her art will join other pieces at the coffee shop by artists from Oregon, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Edgerton, Madison, and Mount Horeb.
Duerst, who has planned activities for residents of Four Winds Manor for 36 years, said she is mostly self-trained as an artist. She learned beadwork from watching YouTube videos and learned how to make necklaces and jewelry by reading books.
Duerst has been the 14 South secretary for several years, and said the organization helped her to evolve her art hobby into entering into juried art shows. The organization aims to promote art in the smaller communities and rural areas of the Dane County region.
She received a statewide art award in June from the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Regional Artists Association and the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts.
For information, visit 14southartists.com.