For many people, a four-hour commute to work would be anything but ideal.
But for Verona artist Cynthia Koshalek – whose home is in Verona, but her gift shop and art gallery, Artzy Studio, is in the Village of Ephraim in Door County – the four-hour drive each way doesn’t bother her, the back and forth is when she does all her thinking, she told the Press.
And much of that thinking is about what to create next, as Koshalek is a multimedia artist – whose works include ceramics, painting and jewelry. The jewelry is her main focus, which includes hammering and forging metal, setting stone or natural materials and beadwork.
Koshalek got into art at an early age, thanks to supportive parents, she said. Though not professionally trained, Koshalek’s mother made art with oil pastels, and that helped to spark her daughter’s interest in making art.
“She let me play with the pastels, she was very encouraging in that way,” Koshalek said.
But it wasn’t until Koshalek went to college that she discovered her love for metalworking.
Under the guidance of professor Brad Spencer at University of Wisconsin-Madison, she learned techniques to hammer and forge bronze, copper and brass into art.
“I would put him as my foremost mentor,” she said.
Today, Koshalek is semi-retired. For 38 years, she taught art to grades 8-12 in the Waterloo School District. She’s owned the shop in Door County for seven years.
With the shop only open four days of the week, she devotes part of her time the other three days keeping involved in multiple area organizations that help promote artists and art events. That includes being on the board of Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople, which organizes the Art Fair Off the Square events in Madison. She’s also a member of The Madison Art Guild and Wisconsin Visual Artists, two other nonprofit art groups.
“Each organization is great, with different agendas and goals,” she said.
No two pieces the same
As Koshalek hammers wire into hoops and loops, the process makes it one-of-a-kind by nature.
First she forms it into the circular shapes, and then hammers, which hardens the metal. The metal is semi-soft, she said, but hammering makes it harder without having to heat it.
In the process, the metal stretches, smooths out and becomes less flexible. The process also leaves hammer marks, which are round and have texture, which is attractive to patrons.
“It’s like a fingerprint,” Koshalek said.
One of her top sellers at art shows are her handmade earrings in a variety of media including hammered metal, coral ceramic, freshwater pearl, and turquoise. It’s the latter she loves working with the most.
“There’s something about turquoise – a warmth – and it’s not just one color, it’s different colors of blues,” she said.
While she mostly works with sterling, Koshalek also works with 14-kart gold and rose gold.
Family foundation
And while her mom first inspired her love for art as a child, her Dad helped advance her primary artform as a young adult.
In college, Koshalek was looking for something like an anvil to forge on, but needed it to be portable. Her dad found her a part of a railroad and gave it to her wrapped in a big red bow.
“That was one of the best and most useful things I've ever gotten,” she said. “He had polished it up for me. My parents have always been supportive, I was fortunate to have parental support in the background.”
She still has familial support, as her husband and three sons help with the set-up and tear-down of shows like Art Fair off the Square, she said.
Making time for art
Apart from shopkeeping Thursdays through Sundays and joining virtual meetings for the three art organizations, Koshalek has to squeeze in actual time to make art.
She makes much of her art in the evenings, typically after eating dinner, starting around 6 or 7 p.m. and working until as late as midnight, she said.
Some art has to be crafted in a specific place, such as when she needs to use a torch for bezel setting she has to go to her basement in Verona. Other art, like paintings of northern Wisconsin woods and birch trees from oil pastels and acrylics, can be done at both her Door County and Verona studios.
And some of her pieces, such as earrings, Koshalek can make from almost anywhere.
Her shop is not exactly quiet as she works on new pieces. On Saturdays, which is her busiest day, she averages 50 to 100 customers a weekend – and from far beyond Wisconsin, including visitors from France and Japan.
“I’m always amazed when they can find my little store here in Door County,” she said.
And while having her gallery four hours from her home means having to haul around tools, equipment and half-finished pieces, it doesn’t seem to bother her.
“I do jewelry both places, paintings both places – I’m constantly going back and forth creating both places,” she said. “I don’t like to be unbusy. When working on artwork it’s very relaxing and un-stressful.”