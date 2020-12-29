With the arrival of snow and ice preventing many outdoor sports, some teams are turning their focus from practicing to fundraising.
The Verona Area Lacrosse Club is holding a salt sale fundraiser. This fundraiser will support the not-for-profit club’s various activities.
The club is selling 40-pound bags of water softener salt and 25-pound bags of driveway ice melt salt.
The salts are for sale at assn.la/Store/Store.asp?id=13847&org=VeronaLacrosse.com.
The athletes can deliver salt to a customer’s basement, garage or doorstep on the weekends of Jan. 9-10 and Jan. 16-17. Customers also have the option to pick up orders at 807 Liberty Dr. #101 during the delivery windows.
Delivery is only available to locations within 15 miles of Verona.
Customers will be emailed delivery details once the club has placed the bulk order.
To make an offline order, print the offline order form at the link above, fill it out and mail to PO Box 930548 Verona, WI 53593 with a check made out to the Verona Lacrosse Club.
The online prices differ from the offline prices due to a processing fee.
For information, visit veronalacrosse.com.