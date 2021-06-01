Verona Area Community Theater will present a variety of camp offerings and classes for all ages this summer, education director Emma Vogel told the Press May 14.
Drama camps are scheduled for June through August. The themes are Fables and Fairytales, June 21-25, for grades K-2; Theater and Technology, July 5-16, for grades 3-5 and 6-8; and It’s all Greek to Me, July 26-August 6, for grades 3-5 and 6-8.
VACT will also hold monologue workshops, drama games, audition skills classes, accessing emotions courses and scene workshops for people grades K-3, as well as adults 18 and older, according to its website.
There are also dance classes in different styles in weeklong mini-sessions for ages 3-18, the website states.
Registration deadlines are the week before each individual camp or class begins, Vogel said.
Full details for the dance and drama camps and classes are available at vact.org.