Live community theater is back in Verona this month, although for the first time, sunlight might replace stage lights.
When the performers take to the stage Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, mother nature willing, it will be the first outdoor show put on by Verona Area Community Theater.
The show, “The Radio Play Disaster,” is set to be staged three times over two days outside the 103 Lincoln St. theater.
It features a cast of 13 performers from the Verona, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Madison areas.
But even if the forecast turns to rain, the show will go on, director Sara Ward-Cassady told the Press on July 1. That’s because VACT has constructed a stage that can be moved by rolling it, the handiwork of set designer Matthew Grzybowski.
That has allowed the actors to practice on the same stage indoors they’ll be performing on outdoors.
The decision to hold the show outside was made before Dane County lifted indoor gathering restrictions, Ward-Cassady said. But while the decision was influenced by COVID-19 concerns, it was also something new to try for the community theater organization.
“It was partially a COVID consideration, but also just something fun we could try,” she said.
She said she hopes that with the show being in the open air, it will meet people wherever they are on the wide spectrum of comfort levels at the moment. In case of inclement weather moving the production inside, refunds will be offered, she said.
However, comfort was still considered for an indoors show, Ward-Cassady said. The theater capped the outside audience to around 50 attendees, while indoor seating can fit around 120 people, so even if the show has to move, the spacious seating hopefully will add to people’s comfort level, she said.
Despite being VACT’s first outdoors show, it has not been simplified or scaled back.
A garage door on the building will become the backstage area, and actors will enter and exit through the garage. Though, in this show, most of the characters remain on stage for its duration, Ward-Cassady said.
The plot is actually a play within a play, she said. The story is about creating a radio drama of an alien invasion called Battle of the Planets. Between a rogue, overambitious actor and a disgruntled, vengeful sound engineer, the broadcast soon becomes a disaster.
Like a real radio drama, a substantial portion of the play’s staging involves creating sound effects through different objects and instruments, and some are made electronically, Ward-Cassady said.
“From a sound and prop perspective, this show is maybe more complicated than ones in the past,” Ward-Cassady said. “From a tech perspective, we really challenged ourselves, but we’re completely confident we can make it all work.”
The theater has had some practice, she said. For its virtual production “A Very Merry Hometown Holiday,” some scenes were recorded outside its building, with performers moving around while wearing microphones, and the sound equipment was relocated to accommodate.
Rehearsals began June 10, which Ward-Cassady said is a shorter than normal period, but that was a selling point for the actors in this show, she said. It didn’t affect people’s summers, especially after last summer being in lockdown.
It’s also a shorter than normal production, with a run time of around an hour, to make sure people don’t get too hot watching a show in the elements.
“The Radio Play Disaster” was almost a virtual disaster, rather than an outdoor one. It originally had been considered for high school kids as one of the Zoom video conference plays VACT has produced over the last year.
But, Ward-Cassady called it “the perfect kind of production to introduce people back to live theater.”
“I laughed out loud when I read the script,” she said. “It’s fun, silly, lighthearted – not Shakespeare, not hard to access from an understanding standpoint – perfect for outside and a way to make people laugh.”
The play was written by Don Zolidis, who grew up in Wisconsin and went to high school with set designer Matthew Grzybowski.
Ward-Cassady said she’s hoping this is Verona Area Community Theater’s first step toward being able to bring live theater back full-time. They are planning a regular season starting with “Matilda,” in the fall at the Performing Arts Center in Badger Ridge Middle School.
“We’ve gotten feedback from people they’re just really excited we are doing live theater again,” she said. “While productions for the last year were all virtual, and we were glad to come up with things to do, it certainly doesn’t replace live theater. There is no substitute for live theater.”