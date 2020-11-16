When Caitlin Timmins wrote her latest single “Forgetful,” she wanted to channel that one person in everyone’s life who seemingly makes all suffering disappear.
Timmins, who goes by Cait professionally, said everyone needs someone to help them forget their pain. She wrote the song after an extended period of traveling for work that kept her away from her dog and boyfriend — and left her feeling homesick.
The former Verona High School student has been living in Los Angeles for a little over six years, following graduation from Berklee College of Music where she studied songwriting and singing. While there, she was also trained in music production and engineering.
She has been pursuing a career in music as an independent pop star, and is currently releasing new singles every few months in the build-up to releasing an EP album in mid-2021.
“Forgetful” appeared in an Oct. 12 Billboard article listing the “10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week.”
It’s the second time Timmins, who does her own public relations and promotion, has been recognized by Billboard. In October 2018, a single called “Stay Out” had its exclusive debut through the publication.
A highlight of her career so far was arranged through Glamour Magazine. Timmins covered the song “I’m Just a Girl” sung by Gwen Stefani of the rock band No Doubt. Stefani watched the performance and her reactions were recorded, which were then shown to Timmins whose reactions were recorded. This was uploaded to YouTube as part of the “You Sang My Song” video series by Glamour.
Timmins, who has been making music since she was 14, has released seven songs so far as “Cait” – her moniker since 2018. “Forgetful” was her second single this year. She released “Stay In” in June. On Nov. 20, she is set to release a holiday single, “Run Away for Christmas.”
She will release a couple more songs in the first half of 2021, before releasing an EP in June or July.
She takes her inspiration from female singer-songwriters such as Joni Mitchell and Carole King and says she loves their storytelling.
After growing up listening to Britney Spears, but not connecting with her stage lights and dancers, Timmins had a “lightbulb” moment the first time she saw “Love Song” by Sara Bareilles who sang at her piano and she realized that was the type of music she wanted to make.
Like Bareilles, Timmins is a pianist.
But unlike most pop stars, Timmins is not only her own PR person and co-writes her songs, she also directs, films and edits her own music videos.
She shot and edited the video for “Forgetful” in isolation and quarantine, so she said it was especially cool to see on Billboard something she had made alone in a room.
“Something unique about my music career is it’s fused with videography,” she said. “I’m a one-woman band.”
As far as how she wants her music to make listeners feel, some keywords are “warm” and “relatable,” Timmins said, and she hopes people “escape a little bit” while they listen.
While Timmins studied singing and songwriting in college, her skills behind the lens were more serendipitous.
When she lived in Wisconsin, Timmins worked at her best friend’s family’s portrait studio. While it was administrative work, assisting the photographer introduced her to some photography basics.
Broke and in need of a job after arriving in California, Timmins slipped a resume under the door of Sue Bryce, an award-winning L.A. photographer. Timmins was hired by Bryce as a photographer, who became a mentor as Timmins worked under her for five years and through Bryce, she “learned everything about cameras and being a woman in business,” she said.
She has since gone on to start her own videography business. In May, she launched Social Motion Packs – where she sells vertical videos for social media stories and ads. In the first six months, she said she’s had 2,000 sales to people in over 55 countries
She loves doing it all.
“One thing breaks my heart the most is creative people not living up to their full potential,” she said. “A big driving factor is to do everything myself – create all the visuals. I love to create music and create visual worlds with each release.”
Timmins feels comfortable as an independent artist and said it’s hard to break into this industry.
“People are chasing labels, but you can do this yourself, build a brand around your music,” she said. “I’m an entrepreneur and people who follow me and follow my music are building something – when people discover my music, I want them to feel inspired to go after what they want.”