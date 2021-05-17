On Saturday, April 24, the Verona Area High School FFA raised $1,200 during a walk to support individuals with autism at the high school’s track.
FFA students directed the event’s 75 participants and handed out items including stickers, FFA tattoos and T-shirts. Walkers jammed out to music playing from the loudspeakers as they completed a one-mile walk around the high school track.
The Wild Cat mascot posed for photos with walkers and Kwik Trip donated water for them to hydrate post-walk.
The organization now hopes to make this an annual event, high school FFA adviser Angie Midthun-Hensen told the Press, after its “fantastic turn out” of around 75 supporters.
“It was such a rewarding experience to see the school and community come together for such a worthy cause,” she said.
Students donated the $1,200 raised from the event to the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin, Midthun-Hensen said.
For more information about the nonprofit group, visit autismsouthcentral.org.