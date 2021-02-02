What makes a leader depends on who you ask, but for one Verona Area High School graduate, it’s a University of Minnesota program founded in honor of a hero from United Flight 93 on 9/11.
Jacques Frank-Loron is a VAHS grad chosen for the selective Tom Burnett Advanced Leadership Program at University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, one of 12 senior-year students selected this year from around the country.
The program is named after UM alumnus Thomas E. Burnett Jr., who became an American hero on September 11, 2001. After switching flights following a business trip to return home to his wife and three young daughters sooner, he ended up on United Flight 93.
What happened aboard that flight is well-known – that Burnett and several other passengers overtook the plane’s hijackers and led it to crash into a Pennsylvania field instead of another American building or landmark. All on board the flight were killed, but the lives of many Americans were likely saved by the action that day.
“When Burnett challenged the hijackers on United Flight 93, he acted as an ordinary citizen who knew he could make a difference,” the university’s website stated. “That is the essence of leadership.”
In January, Frank-Loron, majoring in mechanical engineering with a minor in business management, joined a dozen students in the leadership program named after Burnett, which aims to teach students how to become leaders and engaged citizens.
The 12 students meet twice weekly as cohorts and meet every other week with mentors. While the program is offered free of charge, students must write application essays and be interviewed after they’ve already been nominated by UM faculty, staff, students or alumni.
In his essay, Frank-Loron wrote about the importance of vulnerability in leadership and “doing your best to be open and accessible to the type of person you’re trying to lead.”
His mentor in the program is a former aerospace technology engineer. The intention, Frank-Loron said, is to ideally pair students with similar individuals to themselves who are eight to 10 years down the road in a similar career field, to help to answer questions.
“It’s all about developing self,” he told the Press. “The whole point of the program is to come up with and solidify who you are as a leader.”
On campus, he’s been involved as a leader through student government and his fraternity Beta Theta Pi.
Frank-Loron said in terms of a personal experience that offered him leadership and awareness, the standout is when he spent a couple weeks In Israel two summers ago. Members of the university’s student government went to the West Bank to talk to people on either side of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he called a “really incredible experience.”
He said he’s appreciative for his former experiences at VAHS, citing being president of the National Honor Society and Model United Nations as what started him down a path of leadership.
Following graduation from the Minnesota university this spring, Frank-Loron is turning his sights from the Twin Cities to Chicago – where he hopes to get into management consultant work. But he’s also already looking onwards to grad school – where he’ll seek to intersect his interests in engineering and business.
He hopes to someday apply his skills toward providing solutions to the upcoming energy crisis, and said he has a particular interest in investing in nuclear energy.
“That’s important to me,” he said. “If I get the opportunity, I would love to do more advocacy on clean energy and alternatives to our current energy generation.”
And he’s been particularly enjoying his course work this semester, he said, which includes robotics and a senior capstone class doing “truly real engineering.” For his senior design project, he’s working on a pallet jack — a forklift tool used to lift and move pallets — something he’s worked on and improved during internships over the past few summers.
But above all, the thing he’s most excited for as he participates in the Tom Burnett Advanced Leadership Program is what he can learn from the others in his cohort.
“There’s a ton of really really skilled students in this program, some real heavy hitters, and I’m really excited to get to know them all,” he said. “There’s a lot of good learning from what other students have done. I especially am looking forward to diversity and inclusion work and training – some students have done a lot of work in that area.”