Student artists are once again being called to enter a contest to add a touch of color and flair to city street posts.
The Verona Area Educational Foundation is accepting entries for its annual City Banner Art Project. For 2021, there will be 12 entries chosen for display above Verona streets and the theme will be “community.”
Students are encouraged to create works of art that reflect or symbolize elements of the community that inspire them, a news release stated. Works can be created in any medium including but not limited to paint, chalk, photography, ceramics and fiber art.
"We are proud and excited to recognize the unique talents of student artists while also beautifying our city,” read a VAEF news release.
For the past three years, the foundation has partnered with the City of Verona to install student-made banners on poles downtown and on Verona Avenue. The 12 banners that win in 2021 will be installed on West Verona Avenue leading up to the new Verona Area High School.
Funds raised through the banner program will help the Education Foundation continue supporting grant requests by district staff for unique and innovative education opportunities for our students, the news release stated. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in innovation grants to district classrooms.
Entries must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 for consideration. For a complete list of rules for submissions, visit the foundation’s Facebook page.
For information, contact VAEF president Errin Welty at 358-1552 or erwelty@yahoo.com.