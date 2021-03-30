Those looking for locally produced entertainment should check out the Verona Area Community Theatre slate of spring youth shows.
VACT is hosting virtual youth shows, which will be livestreaming at various times from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11.
There are eight different child-friendly productions of different genres like Shakespeare (whose characters end up in therapy), social media and science fiction. Some of those shows include “Influencer Nation,” which has two shows for fifth and sixth graders and another for seventh and eighth graders, “Bad Auditions … On Camera” and “Farmageddon and the Undercover Cop.”
Tickets are free and are available at vact.org.