Verona Area Community Theater had originally planned a traditional play for this winter, but the organization decided it could not perform in-person because of COVID-19 and the play it had chosen would not translate well to a virtual environment, producer Dale Nickels told the Press.
So, the theater group pivoted its thespians online with "The Importance of Being Earnest in a Pandemic" — performed Feb. 12-13 — one of a number of plays that have been drafted over this past year during the pandemic which are designed specifically to be performed virtually. The author took the original Oscar Wilde play and placed it in an environment imagining Victorian-era characters using present-day video conferencing technology.
A twist on Oscar Wilde's play, this new show takes place in a virtual setting, revolving around a series of video calls.
Updated to embrace the current emphasis on online environments, this adaptation by Don Zolidis offered an opportunity to experience a classic comedy in a new way.
Wilde’s original script was subtitled a “trivial comedy for serious people” and this updated version for the virtual age tried to stay true to that description, a VACT news release said.
Most of the backgrounds seen during the show were created digitally on green screen. The actors each performed from home and found a location where they could setup their green screen. In one case, it was a bathroom where they could hang the screen on the shower rod.
The show was directed by Tom Arnol, with technical direction by Dusty Smith. Costuming was by Claire Johnson.
The production featured a cast of eight performers from the Verona and Madison area.
The company that licensed this show to VACT is also providing scripts for many of the shows the community theater group is planning to present for its Spring virtual youth theater productions in April, Nickels said.