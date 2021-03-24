Verona Area Community Theater is offering three different scholarships for students who have been actively involved in the fine arts.
Categories include the visual arts, music, drama, dance, television, radio, or technical areas in the theater. Application packets for the scholarships are due by April 1, according to VACT’s website.
One scholarship is geared towards Black, Indigenous, and teens of color who have participated in VACT programs and are in the process of applying to or selecting colleges, trainings or trade programs.
The BIPOC program provides a combination of mentorship and financial assistance of up to $500 for teens of color.
A senior scholarship is designed to assist graduating seniors who intend to continue studying at a college or university. The students are not required to major in the fine arts, but during recipient selection, a preference is given to those who plan to continue active participation in the arts while at college or university. The senior scholarship is for up to $700.
The third scholarship is designed to assist a current freshman, sophomore or junior planning to further their studies in the fine arts by attending a summer camp. The camp scholarship is for up to $300. Depending upon the number of applications, this scholarship may require an audition or demonstration of the applicant’s talent.
For the scholarship rubrics, criteria and applications, visit vact.org/scholarships.