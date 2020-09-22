Verona Area Community Theater is holding auditions for its first ever virtual production, “A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Holiday,” on Sept. 28 and 29.
The auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 and 5-9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Zoom video conferencing software.
“VACT is excited to bring the community the second installment of its fun filled holiday variety show,” the organization wrote on its website. “With songs everyone knows and loves, this production will feature a variety of solo and group numbers, sure to get you into the holiday spirit.”
The VACT website states there will be solo and small group numbers and a “virtual choir” number.
To audition, people must register. Once registered, auditioners will sign up for an audition slot and be sent a Zoom link to appear at a virtual audition. Auditioners must provide their own accompaniment or sing acapella.
According to the VACT website, there will be no live performance of this production. All numbers will be pre-recorded and then combined into four different 30-minute productions, which will be broadcast on the VACT YouTube channel in December.
The production will be directed by Julie Murphy and Sara Pfantz.
For information and to register, visit vact.org.