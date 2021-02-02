Verona Area Community Theater’s latest virtual production is coming soon to a screen near you.
VACT presents “The Importance of Being Earnest During a Pandemic” from Feb. 12-13. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Feb. 12, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
This production will be livestreamed, and can only be accessed by purchasing a ticket through the VACT website at vact.org. Tickets are $5.50 and once purchased, attendees will receive an email with a link to view the production at the specified time and date.
A twist on Oscar Wilde's famous play “The Importance of Being Earnest” this new take is staged in a virtual setting, revolving around a series of video calls.
Wilde’s original script was subtitled a “trivial comedy for serious people” according to the news release, and this updated version from VACT attempts to stay true to that description while embracing the current emphasis on virtual environments, the news release states.
During the play, two bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each have a carefully-hidden double life. When Algernon discovers that Jack has been posing as a man named Earnest, he finds a way to pose as the fictional character himself. Now Jack and Algernon must vie for the hands of their beloveds, while not only complying with the strictures of polite society, but also the obstacles of social distancing.
In this modern, virtual version of the play, the false identities will be especially difficult to manage when characters must remember to change their display name on video chat, and dinner invitations are an even more tedious prospect while shouting at each other from six feet away.
VACT’s production features a cast of eight performers from the Verona and Madison area.
The production can be viewed on a phone, a tablet, or a computer – no specific software or other viewing tools are required, other than a screen and internet access.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit vact.org.