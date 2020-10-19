Verona Area Community Theater is offering socially distanced classes starting this November for students ages 3-18.
Dance classes will run from Nov. 2 to May 13 and acting classes will run from Nov. 16 to May 27, said dance instructor and choreographer Alyssa Dvorak. There will be a total of 24 weeks of classes after taking off several weeks for holidays and school breaks.
Dance classes offered will include ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, and lyrical. For jazz and tap, there will be beginner, intermediate and advanced levels so that there is an option for everyone, Dvorak said.
All of the classes will be taught with social distancing measures in place. All students will be required to wear masks.
Acting classes offered include Acting Workshop for ages 13-15, Group Drama Class for ages 5-6 and Improv for ages 13 and older.
Emma Vogel, VACT's education director, will oversee both the dance and drama programs.
The cost for residents of Verona is $130 for a 30-minute class session and $150 for a 45-minute class session. The cost for non-Verona residents is $150 for a 30-minute class session and $170 for a 45-minute class version.
The classes will finish with mini-recital presentations in the VACT building on Lincoln St. next year, said Dvorak.
For information, email Emma Vogel at emma@vact.org.