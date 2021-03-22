Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is set to host a volunteer day this weekend to set fire breaks ahead of prescribed burns and remove invasive species.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27, volunteers can help create firebreaks ahead of prescribed burns at Olson Oak Woods State Natural Area, 1744 Fritz Road. Volunteers will also continue removing invasive plants from the area, including buckthorn and honeysuckle, and treating the area with herbicide.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring work gloves and boots for wet areas, according to past volunteer day event descriptions. In past events, workers have been encouraged to wear masks while working.
For information, visit uppersugar.org/events.