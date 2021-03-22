USRWA clean up 1

DNR biologist Cory Peters, Donna Moder, Rojer Moder and Steve Falter burn the cleared brush near the Military Ridge State Trail during the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s volunteer restoration day at Sugar River State Natural Area near Verona on Saturday, March 26.

 Photo submitted

Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is set to host a volunteer day this weekend to set fire breaks ahead of prescribed burns and remove invasive species.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 27, volunteers can help create firebreaks ahead of prescribed burns at Olson Oak Woods State Natural Area, 1744 Fritz Road. Volunteers will also continue removing invasive plants from the area, including buckthorn and honeysuckle, and treating the area with herbicide.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring work gloves and boots for wet areas, according to past volunteer day event descriptions. In past events, workers have been encouraged to wear masks while working.

For information, visit uppersugar.org/events.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

Tags

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.