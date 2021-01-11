The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host a volunteer day to restore the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23.
Volunteers will help remove invasive species including buckthorn and honeysuckle, treat native plants with herbicide and help burn brush piles.
People of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Volunteers will meet project leaders where Epic Lane turns into County View Road. An approximate address is 2517 Country View Road.
USRWA is working to remove all woody invasive species on the west side of Military Ridge State Trail.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring a pair of work gloves. Boots are recommended. Any work tools needed for the project will be provided, but volunteers are also welcome to bring their own equipment such as hand saws and loppers.
For information, visit uppersugar.org/events.