Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is set to host a volunteer day next weekend to burn excess brush accumulated through last year.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, volunteers can help burn brush piles that have accumulated through the previous winter and spring at the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area, 2517 Country View Road. Volunteers will also continue removing invasive plants from the area, including buckthorn and honeysuckle, and treating the area with herbicide.
People of all ages and abilities are able to participate, the event description states.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for colder weather and bring work gloves and boots for wet areas, according to past volunteer day event descriptions. In past events, workers have been encouraged to wear masks while working.
For information, visit uppersugar.org/events.