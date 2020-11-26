As 2020 nears its end, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is bringing its year’s worth of work to a full circle with a volunteer day.
Held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area, 2517 Country View Road, volunteers will help restore natural prairie plants where the group removed invasive species throughout the year. USRWA hosts annual seed collections in the fall for native prairie plants.
Volunteers are encouraged to dress for colder weather and bring work gloves and boots for wet areas, according to an event description. In past events, workers have been encouraged to wear masks while working.
If time permits, volunteers can also work to remove additional invasive species and treat them with herbicide, the event description states.