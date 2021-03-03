The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s online annual meeting is set for Tuesday, March 16, with sessions at noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
For the first 30 minutes of the meeting, USRWA members will talk about how the group adapted during the pandemic and provide an update on 2020 accomplishments. The remainder of the meeting will be spent “socializing and catching up,” according to the group’s website.
To attend, people can sign up at uppersugarriver.org/events for an RSVP, which will be required.
For information, email info@uppersugar.org or visit uppersugar.org.