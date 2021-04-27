Verona area residents with an interest in citizen science may be interested in two upcoming online trainings from the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, the association will train participants how to monitor mussels in rivers around the watershed.
“Learn about the important role that this under-appreciated species has in our watershed and the ecosystem,” the event description states.
The initial online training will be followed up by an in-person, hands-on training this summer, USRWA’s website states.
And at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, USRWA has set a training for dragonfly monitoring.
With a commitment of only a few hours per month, anyone can become a dragonfly monitor, the event description states. Dragonflies are important to watershed health, it states.
This basic training is the first step for monitors, and will equip participants with a basic scientific knowledge of dragonflies, and walk them through monitoring methods and techniques, according to USRWA.
Registration is required for the trainings.
To register or to get more information, visit, uppersugar.org/events.