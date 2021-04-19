The Upper Sugar Watershed Association is recruiting new volunteers through the Water Action Volunteer program.
The program is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin–Madison Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. It is also made up of over 500 citizen scientist volunteers across the state, according to an April 5 Upper Sugar River Watershed Association news release.
The volunteers, from May through October, will be able to learn about water quality and aquatic life in their local stream while collecting valuable scientific data, the release states. They also help to monitor dissolved oxygen, temperature, transparency and flow once a month and collect stream-dwelling bugs and other species each spring and fall.
The program relies on partnership with local environmental groups like USWRA to coordinate efforts and enhance the reach of volunteer-led stream monitoring, the release states.
It also provides the equipment and teaches volunteers the methods, the release states. Interested individuals begin with an online self-guided study which is followed by an in-person workshop, when weather conditions allow.
Once trained, a volunteer can expect to spend up to two hours per month collecting stream data that can be done on their own schedule, according to the release.
Volunteers generally work in a two- or three-person team, though the work can be completed solo, as well. They are tasked with monitoring wadeable streams and rivers that are often located near their home or within a short driving distance, the release states.
Data collected by the program is entered into the Wisconsin DNR’s Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System online database.
Anyone around the world with internet access can view the data in the database, which is searchable by county, stream or site name.
If you would like to get started in WAV stream monitoring, contact USRWA volunteer coordinator Hannah Bunting at hannah@uppersugar.org.
For more information about the program, visit wateractionvolunteers.org/about.