The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is hosting its first-ever physically-distanced open house.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Prairie Moraine County Park, 1970 County Road PB.
"This year hasn’t looked like any year we’ve ever experienced – so neither will our annual Open House," USRWA wrote on its website. "Join us on Saturday, October 10 for a unique, outdoor, walk-around event where you can learn about what Upper Sugar has been up to – how we have adapted amidst COVID-19, continued our work to protect the land and water in our watershed, and pursued exciting new opportunities."
Interested individuals must sign up for a one-hour time slot, and only 15 people will be allowed to visit during each time slot. Masks will be required and attendees will be practicing physically distancing.
The organization will also be debuting its Interactive Watershed Trail at Prairie Moraine County Park. This is a guided, app-based hiking trail that incorporates audio and visual elements to learn more about the scenery around you.
For information, or to register, visit uppersugar.org/events/open-house-2020.