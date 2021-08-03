Back in the early 1900s, the pearls of the Sugar River mussels – also known as clams – were used for button making, which decimated populations of the river-dwelling invertebrates.
That industry industry received national attention through a 1920s New York Times article, executive director of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Wade Moder told the Press.
In September 2017, the Association released 400 mussels into the riverbed near Paoli, in an attempt to revitalize the local population, Moder said. But then in August 2018, Verona and Paoli were deluged during a 1,000-year flood event that topped 11 inches of rainfall in one night.
After that event, there has been little sign of the hundreds of mussels that USRWA placed four years ago, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist Jesse Weinzinger said during a mussel monitoring workshop held Thursday, July 29.
“To this day, we don’t know where they are,” he said, believing they’ve drifted downriver.
But Weinzinger said that the species is a good indicator of water quality, playing a vital role in rivers by filtering out bacteria, algae and pollutants like ammonia and chloride from water.
A group of eight community volunteers, as well as Moder and DNR intern Leonard Steinert, joined Weinzinger along the banks of the Sugar River in Paoli, who is also an instructor with the citizen science branch of the Wisconsin DNR’s mussel monitoring program.
Among the volunteers were Natural Resources Conservation Service member Maggie Zoellner and University of Wisconsin-Platteville biology professor Rebecca Doyle-Morin with two students, but also several novice mussel enthusiasts.
There are 51 known native mussel species in Wisconsin and over half are listed as species of greatest conservation need, meaning they are threatened or endangered, Weinzinger said. Habitat alteration such as dams or the presence of invasive mussels are threatening native species.
The mussels the Upper Sugar association placed in the river in 2017 were the Plain Pocketbook species. They were raised by the Wisconsin DNR at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery in La Crosse, he said.
At the time, the volunteers helped mark the 400 mussels with black dots, and place them in strategic locations along the Sugar River. Now, the goal is to survey how many of those original 400 mussels are still there, and how they’ve progressed, Weinzinger said.
The Upper Sugar River does not have a strong mussel population despite a suitable habitat, Weinzinger said and through this citizen science monitoring program, the USRWA and the Wisconsin DNR hope to find out why populations are low and help to re-establish the Plain Pocketbook mussel.
Prior to the July 29 workshop, Weinzinger and Steinert spent several hours monitoring a part of the river just south of the bridge on Paoli Road. But uncooperative weather had struck again – a storm the night before had disrupted the riverbed. Low water level and clear conditions are ideal for seeking-out the shelled invertebrates.
While the pair found several mussel species listed as endangered by the DNR, they did not find any of the Plain Pocketbook.
While there are over four dozen species of mussel statewide, biologists can’t simply find them in one riverbed and relocate them to another, Weinzinger said. Each species of mussel has its own genetics, and must be a good fit for its environment.
The selection of the Plain Pocketbook to repopulate the Sugar River was somewhat by chance. The hatchery in La Crosse happened to have a surplus it “didn’t know what to do with,” Weinzinger said and the genetics were a close enough match for the river, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
When volunteers four years ago placed them in the riverbed, it was like planting seeds into soil, he said. The mussels only need to be placed about knuckle-deep into the sandy bottom.
Mussels tend to prefer a sandy/gravelly mix, Weinzinger – not too rocky, not too clay-like, and not sand dunes.
“If you can stick your hand in it, they tend to like it,” he said.
Extra muscle needed
As there are only two full-time biologists dedicated to monitoring mussels in the whole state across around 15,000 lakes and thousands of miles of streams, the DNR relies on mobilizing volunteers to help document the populations in lakes and rivers on their own.
But with 51 different species, it can be hard to learn and distinguish the differences between them, Weinzinger said, so workshops like the one held July 29 provide a foundation and framework for any volunteers to get involved.
During the DNR-led workshops, attendees learn the terms for parts of the mussel’s body and how to identify those parts including the hinge line, umbo and teeth.
One way to simplify the process is to use an online geographic information system that narrows species by waterbody. In the Sugar River, for instance, there are six common species – besides for the Plain Pocketbook, there are also Fatmuckets, Wabash Pigtoes, Giant Floaters, Flutedshells and Spikes.
And a phone app called iNaturalist takes a lot of manual labor out of the process by documenting and sending the mussels discovered by citizen scientists to the state’s biologists.
“We are transparent – your submission does not go into a black hole to never to be seen again,” Weinzinger said. “We credit you if you discover something.”
Finding mussels can even be through casual observation, he said, such as when kayaking or fishing and an individual happens to come across a shell. Through the phone app, they can take a photo of the mussel and their GPS will record where they were.
“We try to make it as easy as possible for volunteers to contribute data,” he said. “If you’re ever in the Sugar River, keep your eyes peeled for mussels, and if you see a black mark, take a photo and let us know.”
If mussels are outside water too long, they start to dry-out, so people should get a photo, and set the shell right back in the water. Though it’s not too concerning how individuals set the mussels back as long as they don’t jab them into clay, as the mussels have a foot to adjust themselves.
There is also a timed search method, where individuals are asked to document their findings in 15-minute intervals over a standardized one-hour search time.
Tools like bathyscopes or snorkels can be useful for the more serious citizen scientist.
But ultimately, anyone should be able to participate in monitoring.
“This is a wonderful activity for all ages and abilities,” Moder said.