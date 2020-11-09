‘Verona Fall Stroll’ set for Nov. 12
Veronans are invited to “shop, sample and sip to support local businesses” during the Fall Stroll.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce organized the shopping event from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
A variety of local restaurants and retailers will be offering discounts and deals.
The participating businesses include Catalyst Rowing Fitness, Hop Haus, Icki Sticki, It’s Time Bar and Grill, JNJ Craftworks, Kismet Books, Monk’s Bar and Grill, N plus 1 Coffee and Beer, Rocket Bicycle Studio, Sugar River Pizza and Toot and Kate’s.
In addition, Geiger Realtors will offer free hot chocolate and s’mores making.
For a list of specific deals, visit business.veronawi.com/events.
St. Andrew’s bazaar and bake sale on for Nov. 14
An annual Christmas and holiday bazaar and bake sale will return this year, although slightly scaled back because of COVID-19.
St. Andrew Church will hold its annual event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Parish Center, 301 N. Main St.
There will be holiday crafts, gift baskets, woodcraft items, baked goods and sweepstakes drawings for a top prize of $1,000 in addition to other prizes.
In a change from previous years, there will not be a luncheon, the Children’s Christmas Shop or pfeffernuse cookies.
Everyone is welcome, regardless of church affiliation. Face masks are required.
For information, call bazaar publicity chairperson Mary Schaller at 608-845-7028 or e-mail mschalle@chorus.net.
Library’s Story Walk at Fireman's Park through Nov. 22
Verona Public Library is facilitating an outdoor reading activity called a “Story Walk.”
The walk will take place at Fireman’s Park and features pages from books laminated onto signs dotting a path.
The book, available for viewing through Nov. 22, is “Daniel’s Good Day,” by Micha Archer.
Story Walks were a project created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Verona library head of youth services Julie Harrison said the walk is a way to provide a socially distanced event, while events inside the library remain on hold during the pandemic.
For information, call (608)-845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Memorial Baptist’s Thanksgiving dinner set for Nov. 26
Memorial Baptist Church will offer its free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, but this year, the dine-in service will be replaced by curbside carry-out.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 26, individuals may visit the church at 201 S. Main St. for a traditional home-cooked meal with all the trimmings.
Rev. Jeremy Scott said that with so many events being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church wanted to keep the community Thanksgiving tradition alive.
People who want to get a meal must order ahead by calling 845-7125 or visiting mbcverona.org. Everyone is welcome to get the free meal.
Meals will be bagged-up ahead of time and ready to go for curbside pick-up. Volunteers will be masked and gloved when bringing meals out to vehicles.
Deliveries are also available within Verona.