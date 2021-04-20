For anyone who has ever wondered what’s studied at the Turfgrass Research Center just north of Verona, an upcoming Sugar River Gardeners club event may offer the answer.
Dr. Doug Soldat will lead a talk and tour of the O.J. Noer Turfgrass Research Center, 2502 S. Pleasant View Road, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
Soldat, a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Soil Science, will share research about the economics and sustainability of turfgrass, according to an April 19 Sugar River Gardeners news release.
The estimated 300,000 acres of turfgrass in Wisconsin are considered the state’s fifth biggest crop, the release states.
Masks are required to attend the event.
To register, call club secretary Lucy Gammeter at 608-692-5031or email her at Ldgammeter@gmail.com.