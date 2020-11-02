Even with COVID-19 changing everyone's haunting habits this year, Verona area children still found ways to load up on candy and treats.
Verona’s downtown was bustling with trick-or-treaters during this year’s Main Street Trick or Treat on Friday, Oct. 30, where much of the action was centered around Hometown Junction Park. The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce was once again host of the popular event.
The day earlier, across the city, a seemingly-endless line of vehicles visited Liberty Business Park on Oct. 29 for the first “Great Pumpkin Parade,” a socially-distanced trick or treat drive-thru. The business park’s tenants hosted the free event and were on hand to dish out piles of candy to attendees.