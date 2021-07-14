The final piece of masonry work at the new Verona Area High School has been paved into the building as a piece of history — a time capsule.
The new high school was completed and partially occupied during the recently completed 2020-21 school year under COVID-19 restrictions. The capsule, which is a custom-made copper box and is soldered shut to prevent water intrusion, contains items from students and faculty.
At an informal ceremony on Thursday, July 8, J. H. Findorff and Son mason superintendent Ken Barman installed the time capsule and its “2020” date stone cover.
In attendance were Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen, longtime Verona teacher Rita Mortensen and J. H. Findorff and Son project manager Aaron Zutz, who has worked on the project since 2015, even before the referendum to fund the venture.