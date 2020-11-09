This weekend, the shows will go on … virtually.
Verona Area Community Theater’s virtual fall theater shows are set to take place at various times from Friday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Eight shows are planned for a combined 70 youth and teen cast members.
The eight shows will be presented online, with two show times each.
An American Girl Fund for Children grant will make tickets free for everyone.
There will be four shows for 5th-6th graders – “Mirror, Mirror: A Virtual Fractured Fairytale,” “Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade,” “Dr. Evil and the Pigeons with Lasers” and “Virtually Ever After.”
There will be three productions for 7th-9th graders – “A Virtual Whodunnit,” “The Curious Case of the Pop Star and Her Penguins” and “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine.”
There will be one play for 10th-12th graders – “Everything Seems Like Maybe.”
For more information about each performance and to register for free tickets, visit vact.org/tickets.