Heartland Farm Sanctuary will host a three-part virtual speaker series that is free and open to everyone as part of a spotlight on its experiential therapy programs.
The first session of the Therapeutic Speaker Series – titled “Ambiguous Loss and our Way Through Grief” – is set for noon on Friday, Jan. 15, and will be led by Carissa Hodgson.
“We are living during a time of paramount loss due to a global pandemic,” the Facebook event description states. “While many people think of grief as a response only to death, grief is a normal response to any loss. Often the losses are clear, such as the loss of a job or relationship. Other times we feel a sense of emptiness, confusion, and sadness that we cannot quite label.”
Hodgson will help participants explore if those feelings of sadness could be grief, and talks about how people can grieve something that hasn’t been lost yet or something they are still looking for.
Through this program, participants should learn more about grief and how it manifests, as well as how to support others who are experiencing a loss in their life, according to the Facebook event.
Hodgson is a family therapist and oncology social worker who has worked in emotion management areas including chronic illness, trauma, grief and loss. She is co-chair of the Association of Oncology Social Worker's Youth, Families, and Cancer Special Interest Group. She is also an associate lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned her Master of Social Work degree from UW-Madison.
For information and to register for the Zoom video presentation, visit facebook.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary.