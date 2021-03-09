A program to help Madison-area restaurants earn more income and stay afloat during the economic downturn has a new hub out of Badger Prairie Needs Network.
Soup’s On! is an initiative of Dane Buy Local, a nonprofit that promotes products and services from locally-owned, independent businesses in the county. Starting Tuesday, March 16 and continuing through at least Tuesday, April 27 area restaurants will deliver through soups to patrons by way of drive-thru pickup at Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave. Contact-free pick-ups at the new distribution site at BPNN will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays.
For this initiative, each week a variety of soups will be posted online for ordering Wednesday through Saturday on the Dane Buy Local website from area restaurants. The soups include meat-based, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options from African peanut beef soup and Cajun andouille and corn soup to apple potato sunchoke leek soup and tomato bisque.
There is also an option during checkout on the Dane Buy Local website to select soups to donate to food pantries.
In its initial 11 weeks, the program has sold over $75,000 in soup – amounting to over 5,600 quarts of soup, according to a news release from Dane Buy Local executive director Colin Murray. In addition, over 600 quarts have been donated to Healthy Food For All Dane County.
The initial success of Soup’s On! prompted discussions on continuing sales beyond the original February end date, the news release states.
The original distribution partner, Food Enterprise and Economic Development Kitchens in Madison, had offered to continue through March 9, but became unable to commit to the program beyond that because of the start of a busy spring season in its commercial kitchens.
To continue serving soups from local restaurants through April, Soup’s On! partnered with Badger Prairie Needs Network as its new venue.
“The Soup’s On! initiative is an expression of community where individuals can directly help local restaurants while enjoying some of the best soups the area has to offer,” volunteer committee member Amy Johnson wrote in the news release.
To purchase homemade soup created by Madison-area restaurants, visit danebuylocal.com/soups-on between Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly. Orders are due by midnight on Saturday each week ahead of the Tuesday pick-up day.
For information, contact Colin Murray at colin@danebuylocal.com.