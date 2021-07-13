Live community theater is back in Verona this weekend.
And when performers take to the stage Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, mother nature willing, it will be the first outdoor show put on by Verona Area Community Theater.
The show, “The Radio Play Disaster,” is set to be staged three times over two days outside the 103 Lincoln St. theater -- at 6:45 p.m. on Friday July 16 and Saturday July 17; and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday July 17.
It features a cast of 13 performers from the Verona, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Madison areas.
But even if the forecast turns to rain, the show will go on, director Sara Ward-Cassady told the Press on July 1. That’s because VACT has constructed a stage that can be moved by rolling it, the handiwork of set designer Matthew Grzybowski.
The plot is a play within a play. The story is about creating a radio drama of an alien invasion called Battle of the Planets. Between a rogue, overambitious actor and a disgruntled, vengeful sound engineer, the broadcast soon becomes a disaster.
It’s also a shorter than normal production, with a run time of around an hour, to make sure people don’t get too hot watching a show in the elements, Ward-Cassady said.
Tickets are $10. For information, visit vact.org.