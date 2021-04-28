The lost Boys of Summer

This month’s historical photo from the Verona Area Historical Society is this undated photo of the Verona High School baseball team found and donated by the school when they moved buildings last year.
VAHS president Jesse Charles said a point of interest in the photo is the variation in styles of both the jerseys themselves and especially the logos, as some appear to be homemade.
“They definitely didn't have the resources available that we enjoy today, but nonetheless the kids and their coach really seem proud of their team,” he wrote the Press in an email. “Someone might recognize a great grandfather in there.”
If anyone has a copy of this photo with player names, or can help identify players, contact Charles at