The inside of Verona Public Library re-opened to the public on Monday, April 12.
Hours and services will be limited to start and some areas will remain closed to browsing such as the children's and adult nonfiction sections.
But that didn't stop eager bookworms and cinephiles from collecting stacks of materials to check-out on Saturday, April 17.
This is the second time the library has re-opened since the pandemic first closed the library's interior to guests March 25, 2020.
On June 15, the library staff partially reopened the inside but closed it again on Oct. 26, as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Wisconsin.