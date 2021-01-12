On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Marcia Kasieta – a person who has become almost synonymous with Badger Prairie Needs Network – served her last shift as its executive director.
In the role, one that Kasieta had served in since May 2017, she served as the main public contact and spokesperson for the organization and provided oversight of BPNN programs, facilities, fundraising and community outreach.
Additionally, during three years of volunteering before becoming executive director, she served as the Prairie Kitchen coordinator and helped sustain the community meal program. She also spearheaded the capital campaign for the renovation of the food pantry’s new facility when it moved out of the basement of the former library (now Redeemer Bible Fellowship) on Franklin Street and into the former Badger Prairie Health Care Center administration building on East Verona Avenue.
After helping oversee the move into the over 7,000-square foot former administrative building of Badger Prairie Health in 2015, she began campaigning to raise over $400,000 for extra walk-in refrigerators and freezers that more than doubled the pantry’s capacity at the time, and created a commercial kitchen and a children’s play area.
While the community’s food pantry (formerly known as the Verona Food Pantry and Verona Area Needs Network) had been continuously serving those in need in the Verona Area School District for 30 years, after helping it move from a basement closet to a former county administration building, Kasieta also oversaw steps to increase the pantry’s service area three times.
When she first began volunteering at the pantry, the service area was just for members of Verona Area School District. The first expansion was to serve the whole 53593 ZIP code, which picked up all or parts of six school districts, then it expanded again to include the entire Cesar Chavez Elementary School attendance area. Most recently, it expanded a third time — to serve all of Dane County, regardless of school district or ZIP code, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, in reality, the expansions are helping to feed more than just Dane County residents. As part of an expansion in December 2018, BPNN also strengthened its partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank and Community Action Coalition, which serves people throughout south central Wisconsin.
Kasieta was dedicated to expanding the reach of the pantry’s mission to end hunger and address the root causes of generational poverty.
To honor her years of service, a group of volunteers and board members thanked her for her many contributions in emails written to the Press.
Below are the reflections of eight individuals who worked with Marcia, with editing for brevity in the print edition.
From Julie Bauer, member of BPNN Board of Directors and executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation:
“My memory of Marcia is her tenacity. She was the one that courted me in joining the BPNN Board. In true Marcia form, her energy and hard to say “no” to demeanor won me over. Now don’t get me wrong, the BPNN team is wonderful and I have a passion for what the group stands for, so ultimately it was an easy sell. But when Marcia sets her mind to something it gets done.”
From Rev. Dr. Kurt Billings, president of BPNN Board of Directors and senior pastor at St. James Lutheran Church:
“What becomes readily apparent when working with Marcia is her incredible passion for the mission and work of BPNN. She cares deeply about helping to feed those who are food insecure in our area – and it shows.
In my role as President of the Board, there have been countless times when I have received an email, text or phone call from Marcia to bounce an idea off me, inform me of a donor who wants to make a gift to BPNN, or to discuss ways that we can be better at our mission.
Whether it’s organizing a fundraiser with Mike Murphy, President/CEO of the Green Bay Packers, along with current and former Packer players, creating Kitchen to Table to help eliminate food waste and feed more people, or working on the current expansion and remodel that has helped us pivot during the pandemic, Marcia pours her heart and soul into her work.
And because of that, countless individuals and families have been able to put food on the table.
Even though Marcia is retiring from her role as Executive Director, the impact of her work will live on.
BPNN is a better place because Marcia has been such an integral part of it – and for that I, along with so many others, will always be grateful. Thank you Marcia, for your commitment, your passion, and your service.”
From Janet Christopher, patron services and member of BPNN Leadership Team:
“I met Marcia over 25 years ago, and she was as passionate then as she still is today!
Marcia is a natural born teacher, leader and friend to everyone. She adopted the “Be Kind” motto that was embraced by the pantry in their “new volunteer” orientation procedure. That is Marcia, KIND, with a capital K.
When I was at a “celebration” with the pantry leadership and board team a few years ago, someone so aptly put it when he said we were all “Marcia-ized” – that hit the nail on the head. She’s such a recruiter!!!! Marcia needed a few volunteers to be food safe certified and she came in to coach those taking the exam. She stood up in front of the group and told us she knew a way we would all remember the correct answers. She performed a song and dance routine, and made it very easy to remember and ace the exam!
She is a forward thinker, great fundraiser, and always up to the challenge to listen and try something that will help benefit everyone (those in and out of the local community). The community meal was her “baby” from the beginning, and while (it was) difficult to get the volunteers there every Saturday, she made it happen and the community absolutely loved it!
Marcia will be dearly missed at the pantry, but she should be proud of the legacy she built.”
From Karen Dettinger, special projects and member of BPNN Leadership Team:
“Marcia has really inspired me with her passion to end food insecurity, combined with her great strategic thinking, wise decision making, and ability to get things done.
She rolls up her sleeves to get work done - whether it’s making Flags4Food maps, registering guests, or vacuuming … she has always done what’s needed. She has created a stable organization made up of hundreds of volunteers who care deeply about serving the community.
She is able to wind her way through any noise and confusion to keep the focus on what we need to do every day: people come to BPNN because they need food, and they leave BPNN with food.”
From Lisa Hemauer, member of BPNN Board of Directors and community social worker at Dane County Joining Forces for Families:
“I feel so fortunate to have had an office at the BPNN building since it opened, especially because it allowed me to work alongside Marcia through these years. She brings an energy and a sort of “magic” to everything she does.
Anytime she was at the pantry, I knew it would be a good day. I could hear her laughter floating down the hall, and she would often pop in my office to fill me in on what was coming up next for the building, and learn more about what my work was like at JFF.
I later joined the board, and had the opportunity to work with Marcia. She literally does it all, so it is impossible to say no to her. Besides, she makes everything fun, so why would I?
She is in constant motion…even in these last weeks, she is still pursuing grants, coordinating last minute Christmas donations of a large scale, working food distribution shifts, and finding time to take care of everyone else too (her homemade bread and cookies have sustained me through the season).
She put in endless hard work - as well her heart and her hope - into this place, and it shows. It’s amazing, how much we have achieved under her leadership – not just the physical growth, but the type of space that has been created, that really good feeling you get within the building, whether you are a patron or a volunteer. That is intentional. That is Marcia.”
From Dagny Knight, food pantry coordinator and member of BPNN Leadership Team:
“I haven’t known Marcia as long as many others have, but her impact on me has been great in the last 2 years. From the moment I met her in my volunteer orientation, I knew she was a powerful force. Her laugh, her smile, the twinkle in her eye, her energy, and can-do attitude all make Marcia the kind of leader that keeps people coming back to BPNN. Her ability to make people feel welcome is a natural gift.
Marcia’s power of persuasion is legendary. We often say “don’t look her in the eye” or she’ll talk you into doing something she needs done. She always has big ideas and aims high, driven by the goal of helping those in need in the community.
Marcia’s kindness and willingness to help is ever present. When my son fell ill at the beginning of the pandemic, she was quick to offer to bring food, run errands, and to suggest the latest strategy to minimize the severity of the COVID infection. Fortunately, it wasn’t COVID, but I know she will be right there, making the same offers should I ever need them in the future.
One of my favorite memories with Marcia was having a cup of coffee at Tuvalu, when she mentioned she and Bob were considering moving. My first reaction was “you can’t leave Verona!” But she quickly assured me they wanted to stay in Verona. A friend of mine happened to be putting her house on the market the next day. By the end of the day, Marcia had an appointment to see the house, and by the next day they had put in an offer (or at least it seemed like it happened that quickly!).
Best of luck to you, Marcia, as you write the next chapter of your epic adventure novel. “Thank you” doesn’t quite cut it when it comes to the gratitude you deserve for the heart and soul you have put into BPNN. But, thank you!”
From Margaret Robards, BPNN volunteer:
“First Impressions:
I first met Marcia on an early autumn day, shortly after BPNN opened its doors. The social worker at Sugar Creek convinced me that we should have the Kiwanis Warm Winters Coat distribution at BPNN instead of at the school, where the PTO provided music and a meal.
I walked into the building and as is true today, there were about a million things going on.
Marcia greeted me and proceeded to give me the official tour. We talked about poverty, we talked about the need for community, we talked about feeding everyone and how we shared this common, caring bond. By the end of the tour, she had gotten me to sign up for cooking the community meal and we hugged, having known each other for all of an hour. Instant friends. For life.
Karate Tournament Concessions:
When Jeff Christensen called me up and asked me if I knew any non profit who might want to do concessions for his Karate tournament at VAHS, I immediately texted Marcia and said, "Hey, whaddya think?" She of course said, yes, if we can make money at it. It sounds kind of callous, but the bottom line is, we have to make money. Without money, the kids go hungry.
One year, we sold tickets to the Packer Backer Event. One year, we had these Sugar Baby cookies that Marcia hawked hand over fist after a baker donated all the cookies. One year we went healthy and took a lot of food home. Every year, we blew the fuses at the old High school with the hot dog roller, and felt especially lucky that Ken (Berg) was a retired electrician. It was a chaotic, frenetic pitch to feed several hundred tournament goers in a five hour gig, and make the very most profit for the families in our community who need food. Marcia is always the first person to give the most and work the hardest, and have the most fun!
Community Meal:
The community meal is my main volunteer opportunity, and I enjoy it immensely. One of my favorite times was when there was a snow storm, and many of the kitchen volunteers couldn't make it. It was me and Marcia in the kitchen, and Bob Kasieta and the Knights of Columbus in the dining room. I wasn't sure we could pull it off, but within an hour or so, we had made bread pudding, and heated up soup and made a nice salad, and made grilled cheese for a hundred. Because the people still come. When there is hunger and need, the people come, even in the snow--and Marcia Kasieta is there with a warm smile and room at the table.”
From Laura Stewart, communications and member of BPNN Leadership Team:
“Marcia has such compassion for the mission of BPNN – “fighting poverty and ending hunger, locally.”2020 has been a challenging year and throughout it, her tenacity and leadership has helped the organization serve more households than ever before. Like others, I was “Marcia’ed.” She is hard to say no to, but it is because she has such an ability to convey the need. She also sets a high work ethic which is replicated among our leadership team here at BPNN.”