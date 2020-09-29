The show will go on … virtually.
While there may be no curtain to raise, Verona Area Community Theater is resuming productions in full force, with a slate of a dozen shows premiering across November and December.
Eight shows are planned for a combined 70 youth and teen cast members – many of whom had been cast for the canceled spring shows – and there will be four holiday-themed variety show concerts with all-ages casts. The youth shows are funded by an American Girl company grant, and the variety show is the long-time coming return of a 2015 production.
VACT productions have been on hiatus since Wisconsin first began practicing Safer at Home measures in March.
Just days after the state ordered schools to close in March, VACT canceled its four planned youth stage productions for April – “Seussical Kids,” “Pajama Party,” “Getting to Know… Footloose,” and “Chicago: High School Edition.”
VACT board member and occasional show director and stage manager Sara Ward-Cassady said the theater wanted to offer the dozens of Verona area youth who had been cast for those shows an opportunity to still participate in a show this year.
Ward-Cassady said not only will the shows be performed virtually, they were scripted with a virtual environment in mind. The fairy tale characters in ‘Mirror, Mirror,’ for instance, will speak into a magic mirror like the one from ‘Snow White.’
“The shows we’re doing – the scripts are targeted at various limitations on theaters right now,” Ward-Cassady said.
Ward-Cassady added that all the upcoming shows will be free.
“We’re not charging people to see them – that’s something neat we’ve never done before,” she said.
Recasting for the kids
There will be four shows for 5th-6th graders – “Mirror, Mirror: A Virtual Fractured Fairytale,” directed by Sara Ward-Cassady; “Virtual Complaint Department and Lemonade,” directed by Joanne Rash; “Dr. Evil and the Pigeons with Lasers,” directed by Lindsay Platt; and “Virtually Ever After,” directed by Natalie and Garrett Coombs.
There will be three productions for 7th-9th graders – “A Virtual Whodunnit,” directed by Quinn Huibregtse; “The Curious Case of the Pop Star and Her Penguins,” directed by Dusty Smith; and “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine,” directed by Shannon Seip.
Rounding out the autumn youth shows will be one for 10th-12th graders, “Everything Seems Like Maybe,” directed by Lydia Benz.
The eight shows will be shown online in November via a direct link that those interested to request, to offer security to the young performers. Auditions were offered primarily to the 5th-12th grade kids who had been cast for the canceled April shows and just over 70 kids auditioned last week.
“We found a part for everyone,” Ward-Cassady said. “We cast every single one, no one got cut which is good, because (that) would have been pretty sad.”
‘Hometown Holiday’ returns
In December, four virtual productions with casts of all-ages will debut.
Ward-Cassady said that in 2015, VACT produced a variety show called “A Very Merry Hometown Christmas,” which it had always intended to do again. VACT held auditions for the virtual production earlier this week, mainly for solo or duets, but with some opportunities for small group ensembles of families to sing together.
“This turned out to be a good year to do it with the virtual situation,” she said.
Ward-Cassady said there will ultimately be four separate 30-minute shows produced, as opposed to one production that would be a couple hours long. The quartet of shows will be streamed on the theater’s YouTube channel at specific pre-announced times, which Ward-Cassady said is intended to mimic and recreate the feeling of going to a live show.
Performers will pre-record their parts at home, leaving VACT to take all of the pieces and edit them together.
However, Ward-Cassady said options are being explored for offering recording sessions at its Lincoln St. theater building for less tech-savvy performers.
“We’re still trying to see if we can do that in a safe way, if we figure it out, we’ll bring them in,” she said, but added that it would still be limited to groups that are family members.
A four-piece band and a group of dancers will pre-record musical segments and dance numbers for the show at the VACT building, following physical distancing guidelines.
“It’s been interesting following safety procedures,” she said. “A big barrier to theater has been not being able to sing together.”