The Verona Senior Center will host a class on making sweet potato chips.
The class, titled “Virtual Homemade Sweet Potato Chips Class” will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The Friends of Verona Senior Center will lead the virtual lesson.
The hour-long presentation will require participants to have their own ingredients including two sweet potatoes, salt, olive oil and pepper, according to the center’s newsletter.
Advance registration is required to obtain the link to the virtual program.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org